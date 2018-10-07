‘Devil May Cry 5’ Will Support 4K, 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 Pro

Via the power of the RE Engine, which was crafted by Capcom for Resident Evil VI, Devil May Cry 5 is looking like a graphical showcase. And if you’re on PlayStation 4 Pro, it will really sing.

Capcom has confirmed that the new hack-and-slash action game will run at 4K on PS4 Pro, and also at 60 FPS. It’s unclear if this will be native 4K — likely not — but nonetheless, it’s an impressive technical feat for the Capcom team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes way of Capcom producer Matt Walker, who revealed as much while interacting with a fan on Twitter.

It will indeed. 4k@60fps on Pro. ^_^ — Matt Walker (@gypsyOtoko) September 24, 2018

4K or 60 FPS aren’t rare for the PlayStation 4 Pro, but they don’t always come together. In other words, often players will need to choose between performance or visuals, between a higher framerate or a higher resolution. But apparently Capcom won’t be making Devil May Cry 5 players do that.

Unfortunately, Walker doesn’t divulge what type of support Xbox One X players can expect, but you have to imagine it will be on par with the PlayStation 4 Pro, as the system is notably more powerful than the Sony console.

While Devil May Cry 5 PS4 Pro players will be happy by this news, they may be less excited about news of the game’s microtransactions. However, the aforementioned Walker assures fans the game is balanced like previous entries, and that microtransactions won’t negatively impact the experience of any who choose not to dabble in them.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently poised to release worldwide on March 8, 2019. For more news and coverage of the game, click here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official story synopsis:

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”