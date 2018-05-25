Devil May Cry Actor Teases E3 Reveal

Oh, voice actors. Bless them, they try. But they also give us hype worthy news and for that – we thank them. The latest tid-bit of knowledge comes from Devil May Cry voice actor Daniel Southworth, known for voicing Vergil in the iconic franchise, courtesy of an innocent looking tag on social media.

Though the caption of the post itself says “Thowback Thursday,” the tags speak to a potential Devil May Cry 5 reveal that many have been looking forward to since its first tease:

One thing that makes sense with this is that we’ve had numerous leaks over the year pointing at a very Vergil-focused narrative for the new game. The original leak mentioned that the game would be coming out closer to March 2019 with Sony taking lead on the announcement. Also mentioned was that the reveal trailer has “been ready for awhile now” which will focus on the setting of the game, as well as Vergil’s focus.

The title itself will allegedly take place right after where Devil May Cry 4 left off with three playable characters reportedly being viable: Nero, Dante, and Vergil himself. Also mentioned is that Trish will return with a “prominent role” and it’s likely that Mundus will return as well, given the mention of a “Prince of Darkness” in the document. Other possible scenes include Vergil and Nero meeting, and confirming their relationship as father and son.

According to the original Resetera post:

The game is slated to release some time in the fiscal calendar year of 2019. That means sometime between April 2018 and March 2019. Original plan was to release it in November 2018 but the date MIGHT have been pushed back to early 2019.

Originally DMCV was intended to be announced at PSX but after receiving feedback on their E3 press conference, Sony decided to scale back on PSX and instead scale up E3 2018. DMCV was an unfortunate casualty of this choice and thus it’s unlikely that DMCV gets officially revealed in 2017.

There will be a demo for the game sometime before release.

Game has been in development for 2 years as of today. When it will release it will have been in development for 3 years at least. That is actually the highest time a DMC game has been in full production for. Pre-production started as early as 2015 around the time that DMC4SE finished releasing. There have been no development hiccups and as stated, the development has in fact been progressing smoothly.

There is some form of Playstation exclusivity involved. Sony is paying for some of the funding for the game but the extent of it is not known. Could be completely PS4 exclusive, console exclusive or timed exclusive. If the game is announced publicly then it will be at a Sony event, which is why many people thought that it was going to be at PSX.

For now, we wait until E3 to see what the developers have up their sleeve!