Diablo 3's Darkening of Tristram Throwback Event Is Starting Soon

Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up once again for the return of Diablo III’s Darkening of Tristram event, the annual celebration that casts players back into the old days of Diablo. Players will be able to retread their steps back to “the earliest days of Diablo,” according to Blizzard, while also being able to earn some new loot along the way. The Darkening of Tristram 2020 event is scheduled to begin first on December 31st with more stages of the event unfolding in the days afterward.

Over on Blizzard’s site for the latest mainline Diablo game, Blizzard outlined the plans for Diablo III’s Darkening of Tristram event. It’ll begin on December 31st at 4 p.m. PST when players encounter a group of troublemaking cultists in Sanctuary before a portal opens on January 3rd that lets players delve deeper into the event. The Darkening of Tristram is scheduled to continue after that until January 31st.

“Your journey begins on the trail of a group of mysterious cultists causing trouble in Sanctuary,” Blizzard said about the upcoming Diablo III event. “As you hunt them down in Adventure Mode, you’ll uncover clues leading to a portal into Tristram’s past, and the terrifying darkness that took hold of the town so many years ago …”

Players can take that portal that’ll open up in a few days to return to a cathedral that was present in the original Diablo game. A Butcher pet, banners, transmogrification effects, and more rewards wait inside the cathedral for those who are able to find them.

“While some rewards are easy to find, others may have you scouring every nook or unlocking every achievement before you can get your hands on them,” Blizzard teased. “Can you earn them all? There’s only one way to find out!”

