Diablo 3 Season 28 Update News Coming Soon

Diablo 3 is in the middle of its 27th season right now which has been live for a while ever since it got underway in August 2022, and now, players have a better idea of when they'll be able to try out what's coming next. Blizzard's Diablo team shared an update on that game and on Diablo 2: Resurrected this week to confirm that Diablo 3's next update will come to the game's test servers towards the end of January. That's a bit longer of a wait than some players might've predicted, but we at least know now when the next update will be playable.

The update on the update was shared in a post within the Diablo subreddit by community manager PezRadar wherein we got insights into the next seasons for the pair of games. In regards to Diablo 3 plans, the update will be testable on the PTR as we get closer to February with more info on the season to be shared just before that happens.

"For D3, players can expect PTR for the next update to come toward the tail end of January," the post on the Diablo subreddit said. "We will have notes that will be available on our blog a little prior to that."

Note that this is the time that the Diablo 3 update for the next season will come to the test servers, so players will have to wait a while longer for the update to head to the live servers. And for those who are still big on Diablo 2: Resurrected, your content will come a bit later than the test server update planned for Diablo 3.

"For D2R, we are expecting ladder reset for S3 to begin sometime in mid-February," the post continued. "We will share more specifics on the date with the community in the coming weeks."

With this new season of Diablo 3 approaching, it'll bring players even closer to the release of Diablo 4. We went hands on with that new mainline Diablo game not long ago and came away quite impressed with it. There's also a BlizzCon event that should be talked about soon, too, though we don't yet know when that event will take place.