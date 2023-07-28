Diablo 4 Players Can Get Banned for Using This Popular Add-On and Other Mods

Diablo 4 just kicked off its first season, the Season of the Malignant. That's meant the developers needed to release several updates and fixes to iron out some of the early issues and address the various concerns players have had. Whether it's quick bug fixes or promising future updates that will address things like the Sorcerer currently feeling underpowered, Blizzard has been very busy the last few weeks. Recently, a community manager has taken to the official Diablo 4 forums to discuss a UI mod that's been gaining popularity over the last few weeks and remind players that using outside software can result in a permanent ban for anyone using it.

The add-on in question is TurboHUD4, which takes Diablo 4's base UI and provides players with a ton more data to work with. This includes quality-of-life features like a missed item counter and more detailed maps. It also gives you access to data in ways that Blizzard doesn't want you to see. That's not necessarily malicious, but it is likely the reason they've announced that they will be banning people for using it.

See, while something like TurboHUD4 isn't strictly cheating, it does give you data that will help you play better if you know how to use it. It's also accessing real-time data as an outside party, which could open it up as something players might use to hack the game down the line. It may not be doing it yet, but this is something Blizzard needs to protect against proactively to ensure players aren't harmed in the future. Sure, it would be great to have an overlay map, but unfortunately, doing it like this just doesn't make sense from Blizzard's perspective because, unlike World of Warcraft, Diablo 4 doesn't have a public-facing API, meaning that modding the game isn't in the cards legally.

That's sad news for anyone using TurboHUD4, but it's better to stop using it to alter Diablo 4 and not risk getting your account wiped. While having those tools is unquestionably cool, it's just not worth the risk. Hopefully, we'll see Blizzard add some of the more popular aspects of the mod in future updates to help get Diablo 4 in the place fans want it to be.