Diablo 4 Hotfix Make Season 1's Wrathful Hearts Easier to Find

Diablo 4 recently launched its first season, giving fans plenty of new content to play through. One of the major additions to the Season of the Malignant is Wrathful Hearts, which is a new way for players to give their characters boosted abilities. These Hearts can be socketed into special Infested Sockets, but in the early days of the season, it's been relatively tough to find them. To that end, Blizzard announced a new Diablo 4 hotfix that improves the drop rate and craft chance of both Wrathful Hearts and Invokers, making it much easier for players to find and use them.

This doesn't seem like a small change for Diablo 4 either. For example, the chance to get a Wrathful Invoker when crafting an Uncertain Invoker has gone from 3% to 15%. That's a substantial change that will mean you'll now be swimming in Wrathful Invokers compared to before. On top of this change, the hotfix addresses a few other bugs and stability issues. Key among these is that the Shadow Clone from the Trickery Malignant Heart will now taunt enemies like it's supposed to. Of course, this is just the first change following the release of Patch 1.1.1. We may see further hotfixes over the course of the next few weeks as further issues are discovered.

Diablo 4 is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. You can find the full patch notes for Patch 1.1.1's first hotfix below.

HOTFIX 6 – AUGUST 9, 2023 – 1.1.1

THIS HOTFIX HAS COMPLETED ROLLING OUT TO ALL PLAYERS.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone from the Trickery Malignant Heart did not taunt enemies.

Seasonal Bug Fixes

The drop rate and craft chance for Wrathful Hearts and Invokers has been increased. The previous chance to get a Wrathful Invoker from crafting an Uncertain Invoker was 3%. The chance is now 15%. Previous chance to get a Wrathful Heart from crafting an Uncertain Heart was 2%. The chance is now 10%. Wrathful Invokers now also have a chance to drop from elites in addition to other Invokers.



Miscellaneous