Diablo 4 Mounts Getting Big Improvements With Patch 1.1.1

After kicking off the Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment have been announcing all kinds of changes to help improve the game after a somewhat lackluster response to the first season. While the game is very much solid, many in the hardcore community want specific changes to bring the game more in line with expectations. To that end, Blizzard held a Campfire Chat ahead of Patch 1.1.1 where it revealed several upcoming character buffs and changes. One thing that wasn't "explicitly" touched on during the discussion is the new change Diablo 4 is making to mounts that essentially turns them into battering rams.

Mounts have been an important addition to Diablo 4 because of how massive its open world is; however, that doesn't mean they don't have their issues. For one, the developers love to erect barricades all over the world, stopping players in their tracks. To get around them, you either need to run around the long way or hop off your mount, smash them to pieces, and then continue on your way. That's all going to be fixed in a future patch as Diablo designer Joe Shely announced on Twitter after the Campfire Chat that the team is changing the mount charge to be usable on barricades. This lets players easily smash through barricades while still mounted, speeding their progress around the open world.

We're going to allow the mount charge to break through barricades. I realized I didn't state this explicitly during the #Diablo4 campfire chat today. — Joe Shely (@JoeShely) July 29, 2023

On top of that, Shely revealed later in the replies to the above Tweet that the team is also taking steps to improve the dismount cooldown when players are climbing a ladder or descending a slope. These changes join some of the updates already announced for Patch 1.1.1, including the promise of improved collision detection.

Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to see the full patch notes for ourselves. Blizzard recently committed to providing notes about a week before the actual update goes live, which means we'll have the Patch 1.1.1 notes on August 2, with the actual patch dropping in Diablo 4 on August 8. Alongside the mount changes, players can expect big buffs for the Barbarian and Sorcerer, as well as an additional stash tab.