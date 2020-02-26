Diablo 4 Reveals New Features and Gameplay Details

Blizzard has revealed a slew of new Diablo 4 details, providing PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers looking forward to the new installment in the popular and award-winning series with brand new tidbits about the online dungeon crawler action role-playing game. None of the details are particularly salient, however, they do provide further insight into where the game’s currently at in development and what Blizzard is working on based of recent fan feedback that it has presumably been getting both internally and externally.

More specifically, a new developer post from Blizzard dives into a variety of nitty-gritty details about the game, including its new item icon designs, its new inventory layout, the ability to rebind left-click, controller support, and more.

According to Blizzard, it has been getting a lot of feedback about the game’s inventory. In response to this, it will not be bringing back different-sized items. Meanwhile, the brightness and saturation of the icon backgrounds has also been toned down, and further bolstered with secondary visual cues for indicating rarity via the border decoration.

Some other pertinent new information regards the game’s controller support. According to Blizzard, this is the first time a Diablo game is being made for both PC and consoles at the same time. Further, Blizzard wants PC players to be able to choose between mouse and keyboard and controller, which means the game needs to have a unified UI that doesn’t fall apart with different hardware inputs.

“We try to maintain this sort of approach, of keeping established keyboard and mouse conventions while creating controller-friendly shortcuts or alternate flows, throughout the game,” writes Blizzard. “Controller support shouldn’t be a limiter on how complex our game can be; it just means we have more paths that we need to consider. It’s not a simple undertaking, but we’re really striving for a native feel for both types of inputs.”

The last important thing touched upon is co-op. Blizzard knows that players enjoyed couch co-op in Reaper of Souls, however, it’s also aware that players weren’t happy with certain aspects of its implementation.

“When the topic of couch co-op came up early on in development, we looked at the number of people who utilized this feature in Diablo III and found that the 2-player setup accounted for an overwhelming majority,” writes Blizzard. “For Diablo IV, we decided to focus on improving the favored 2-player co-op experience and set up our core progression UI screens such that they can be opened independently or at the same time.”

As mentioned above, the post dives into way more than this, and also provides greater detail on each of these topics. So, if this type of information is your thing, be sure to check out the above-linked post in its entirety.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, a release date has not been divulged. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.