Diablo 4 Players Warn Blizzard They Will Stop Playing Over Future Issue

Blizzard's Diablo 4 is one of the most popular games in the world right now, but not everyone is pleased with every aspect of the action-RPG. To this end, a post on the Diablo 4 Reddit page about potentially having to redo Renown every Season being an "egregious" prospect has been gaining some traction. Since being posted, it's attracted 3.6k votes up and 1.8k comments, most of which agree with the sentiment.

"Having to redo Renown every Season is egregious," begins the post. "From all the information I've gathered, we will lose our renown rewards every season. I have spent the last three days having no fun grinding out exhausting amounts of dungeons and side quests just to unlock necessary paragon points for higher nightmare pushing. There is no way this grind is going to be enjoyable for anyone every few months. I understand the point of renown the first time around; the devs want every player to experience everything the game has to offer. That part makes sense. What doesn't make sense is forcing every serious player to do it every new season."

The post continues: "They let you keep Altar of Lilith shrine bonuses permanently, but it won't count to ward renown on a new character. The design makes no sense. So we keep the bonuses but will have to collect them all again to unlock 20 paragon points. Make it make sense. I am dreading the idea of doing this grind more than once, let alone every new season."

As noted, many of the comments, including the top comments, echo the sentiment. The very top comment notes "yeah if they make us do it again I won't be doing it." Another popular comment adds: "If this happens Blizzard is going to lose a f**k ton of its player base. Its boring and tedious the first time round."

Of course, all of this premeditated outrage is based on something that may not actually end up happening. And now that so many players have voiced their criticism of the possibility, it has an even higher chance of being reworked. That said, only time will tell.

