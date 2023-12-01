Diablo 4 Previews December 5 Update, Early Patch Notes Revealed

Diablo 4's next big update goes live on December 5th, and if you've been paying attention to the developers' campfire chats about the game, you'll already know of some of what's included in that update. December 5th marks the kickoff for the Abattoir of Zir which Blizzard has said will be "the hardest challenge you've seen in Season of Blood" with only 10 minutes allotted to clear the challenge, but that's just part of what's coming soon. To preview what the plans are, an early set of patch notes was shared this week detailing bug fixes and some small gameplay changes.

All of those adjustments coming in the December 5th update can be seen outlined below ahead of the patch's release:

Diablo 4 Patch Notes for December 5th Update

Gameplay Updates

A full list of possible affixes can now be previewed in the Enchantment menu using the new View Possible Affixes button.

Earned Glyph experience from most Nightmare Tiers was increased.

Tiers 1-17: No Change.



By Tiers 30: From 66 to 79.



By Tier 50: From 106 to 139.



By Tier 75: From 156 to 239.



By Tier 100: From 206 to 339.

Introduced further support for NVIDIA Reflex technology. Visit the in-game settings to enable this feature.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn't announce the required pacts for Vampiric Powers.

Fixed an issue that made the Screen Reader malfunction on the Steam Deck.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the Mechanical Box wouldn't respawn if the player was killed by the boss in the Bastion of Faith.

Fixed an issue in the Fallen Temple dungeon where the objective to destroy the Idol of the Fallen Temple could not be completed properly if the Idol was destroyed instantly.

Fixed an issue where the debuff effects in the Fallen Temple could be avoided when leaving and re-entering the Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where enemies from the Sole Survivor event could spawn behind locked doors in the Hallowed Ossuary, blocking event mastery completion.

Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons wouldn't properly reset after all revives were exhausted when playing local co-op.

Fixed an issue where enemies spawned by Animus-carrying monsters with the Summoner affix unexpectedly carried Animus.

Fixed an issue where bonus Elemental Damage affixes of Nightmare Dungeons scaled their damage too low or too high for their respective Tier.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where some attacks made by Echo of Lilith would not properly trigger if the player in the Party that started the encounter died.

Fixed an issue where the first Death from Above cast by Echo of Lilith had irregular timing and didn't display an incoming projectile indicator.

Fixed an issue where Frostburn and Mother's Embrace could drop as Sacred and not Ancestral from Tormented Echo of Varshan in World Tier IV.

Fixed an issue where Gems could still drop from some sources, such as Avarice's chest or Whisper Caches, instead of Gem Fragments.

Fixed an issue where Rabies cast by Werewolf companions from the Of the Alpha legendary aspect could miss.

Fixed an issue where Druids could continuously run into a wall if Trample was used to move towards a nearby wall.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins would sometimes become invincible and run away if the player mounted or unmounted near them. (Treasure Goblins have had enough of your bullying, wanderer.)

Season of Blood

Fixed an issue where Blood Harvesters could quickly disappear after spawning.

Fixed an issue where the Norvaic enemy could spawn repeatedly in certain co-op situations.

Fixed an issue where Seeds of Hatred extracted by being Hatred's Chosen did not count towards a Season Journey objective's progress.

Fixed an issue which made Potent Blood dropped from a Blood Well inaccessible.

Fixed an issue where Duriel wouldn't spawn when the player re-entered the boss arena after respawning.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where map overlays for Helltide and Blood Harvest wouldn't display properly when entering a region covered by fog of war.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip displayed while hovering over certain items could blink periodically.

Fixed an issue where the text describing how to unlock Mounts was inaccurate for players who skipped the Campaign.

Fixed an issue where navigating to the Season Journey from a Seasonal Aspect wouldn't open the correct chapter.

Navigating the Seasonal Stash with a controller will now be more consistent.

Miscellaneous