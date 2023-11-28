Diablo 4's Next Campfire Chat Broadcasts This Week

Diablo 4 has been out for several months now, and developer Blizzard Entertainment continues to drop new content for its hardcore playerbase to churn through. Currently, the hit action RPG is in the midst of its second season, but Blizzard isn't resting while it preps Season 3. In fact, today the team announced that it is bringing back its popular Campfire Chat livestream later this week to give fans a look at the mid-season content that's coming over the next few weeks. This is going to be Diablo 4 fan's best look yet at the Abattoir of Zir, the upcoming endgame dungeon, making it something you'll want to tune into.

The Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will ramp up on November 30 at 11 AM PT. As mentioned, associate director of community Adam Fletcher, game director Joe Shely, and associate game director Joseph Piepiora will spend much of the livestream discussing the Abattoir of Zir. However, they'll also give fans a look at the Midwinger Blight event. This is Blizzard's first seasonal event in Diablo 4, so it will likely pull out all the stops to bring players back during the holiday season. Plus, the developers are promising "a brief preview of quality-of-life arriving next year." It's not completely clear if that means we'll be getting a sneak peek at Season 3 or if Blizzard has a few more mid-season surprises to show us.

Either way, it's going to be jam-packed with new content for Diablo 4. The developers will also host a Q&A segment at the end of the show, giving fans a chance to ask questions directly. After the livestream, we'll likely get patch notes for the Abattoir of Zir and potentially the Midwinter Blight event. That'll give fans even more to pore over as they wait for the events to go live.

Diablo 4 Abattoir of Zir and Midwinter Blight

DIV Dev Campfire Chat coming in hot 🔥



🩸 Abattoir of Zir Endgame Dungeon

❄️ Midwinter Blight Event

⚔️ Itemization updates



Tune in on 11/30 @ 11AM PST for all the latest on #DiabloIV.https://t.co/vNnp8cM4Yw pic.twitter.com/uqUFdexQ5O — Diablo (@Diablo) November 27, 2023

Fortunately, we already know several things about the Abattoir of Zir and Midwinter Blight. The Abattoir opens on December 5 and will be available for players to explore until January 23. That means you'll have six weeks to plumb its depths. The Abattoir consists of 25 tiers that players need to unlock one by one. However, the big reward is the Tears of Blood, Paragon Glyph, which will form the basis for everyone's new endgame build as it can be improved all the way to level 200.

As for the Midwinter Blight event, it starts on December 12 and runs through January 2. It'll take place in the Fractured Peaks, and players will need to fight back against new enemies that have taken over. Unlike the Abattoir, the rewards from this event will be purely cosmetic, giving players new options to change up their character's look.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.