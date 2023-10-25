New Leak May Have Revealed Diablo 4’s First Expansion

With BlizzCon set to kick off on November 3, rumors are swirling around Blizzard Entertainment’s many properties. Everyone wants to know what’s coming next for World of Warcraft and Diablo 4, and a recent leak may have some hints about where Diablo is going next. Recently, there was a leak from Diablo 4′s Steam files after it was released on the platform this month, and now there’s a new leak that claims to have information about the first expansion. It’s important to note that these leaks should be taken with a massive grain of salt. While there is quite a bit of smoke here, there’s nothing to show that the leaks are 100% legitimate, so don’t be surprised if something else is announced at BlizzCon.

Diablo 4 First Expansion Leak

It makes sense to start with the leak related to Steam files because that’s the portion of this leak that has confirmed evidence. As reported by Wowhead earlier this week, players have found files via SteamDB that point to two unused locations in Diablo 4: Teganze Plains and Torajan Jungle. Importantly, these locations were also seen in the early public beta builds of Diablo 4. For that reason, it’s impossible to say if they’ll ever used in the retail version of the game, but there’s certainly a good chance we’ll see them in the game at some point.

That leak feeds into the other leak because the Torajan Jungles are found near Kurast, and the Teganze Plains were home to the Khazra (goatmen). Supposedly, that location and species will be heavily involved with Diablo 4′s first expansion. However, it’s important to, once again, note that this information seems much less likely and should be taken with a mountain of salt.

Essentially, what has reportedly happened is that a group of players were able to download a technical alpha build of Diablo 4 that included files pointing toward what may be coming in the expansion. This part is seemingly backed up by reputable Blizzard leaker Stiven recently posting, “Now, my eyes see what others cannot” on Twitter. Because they used a gif of World of Warcraft villain Illidan alongside the post, many assumed this was about a WoW datamine, but Stiven then announced a few days ago that the files they were using were gone, seemingly because someone else had publically shared the information, which led people to think it’s about Diablo instead.

https://twitter.com/Stiven_SRB/status/1709243637228351572

What makes this even more interesting is that the supposed leak (video in Russian) claims that the first expansion for Diablo 4 includes a class called the Spiritborn which uses glaives as their main weapon. World of Warcraft fans will note that Illidan also uses the weapon, further pointing to the idea that Stiven was talking about this Diablo 4 leak with their first post. The leak also claims players will be exploring Kurast and will add the Mercenary system that Diablo 2 made popular. Plus, there are rumors about a raid involving Khazra coming to Diablo 4 and the return of Travincal, a much-remembered area from Diablo 2.

Now, if you’re reading all of this and thinking that’s a lot of Diablo 2-adjacent things supposedly coming to Diablo 4, you’ll understand why many think this leak might not be legit. Yes, it lines up rather well with the actual leak about the two unused locations and Stiven’s original post, but no one has been able to produce real evidence about the rumored files. Until we see that, we’ll just have to wait until Blizzard makes an official announcement.

Luckily, we might not have to wait much longer for that as BlizzCon kicks off on November 3. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms where the game is in the thick of its second season.