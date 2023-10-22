Diablo 4 Trades Players' Blood for In-Game Rewards

Diablo 4 recently kicked off its second season, the Season of Blood. It takes players on a vampiric journey through Sanctuary, giving them access to new, blood-infused powers as they take on deadly bosses in an improved end game. Recently, the team at Blizzard Entertainment announced that it's taking the Diablo 4 blood theme to the real world with a new blood drive initiative. Blizzard is calling this the "real-life Blood Harvest," and US players can go to their local blood donation center to participate. There are also several in-game rewards available though, you do not have to donate your blood to earn the rewards.

That last bit is important because it means this event is open to players who either can't donate blood for medical reasons or are outside of the US. Blizzard's goal is to reach 666 quarts of blood donated by the event's end on November 20. That gives players a full month to join the donation efforts and log their contributions on Blizzard's official site. Assuming each person who donates blood donates 500 milliliters (the best average we've found), that means just under 1,300 players need to donate to reach the goal. Of course, even if the full goal isn't met, players will still be able to earn some of the rewards. Though, the event has only been live for a few days, and fans have already donated 23% of the goal, so it seems unlikely that Blizzard won't hit 666 quarts.

Diablo 4 Blood Drive In-Game Rewards

Give blood 🩸 unlock loot ⚔️



Donate blood at your local clinic to help unlock

in-game rewards for all #DiabloIV players.https://t.co/YfNO0kkQKr pic.twitter.com/15f3ducDCl — Diablo (@Diablo) October 20, 2023

There are four tiers of rewards in the blood drive, three in-game and one grand prize. The first tier unlocks once players have completed 33% of the goal. These are all weapon cosmetics that you can apply to your gear, with five different cosmetics, one for each class. At 66%, players will get the Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian armor cosmetic, and once players donate all 666 quarts, players will get the Vermilion Eye Piebald mount. All of the in-game rewards will be distributed on November 22.

That's not all though, once the goal is completed, Blizzard will open up a sweepstakes for a custom liquid-cooled PC that's been "infused with real human blood." That's a bit of a weird one, but the rig does come with an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU and all of the other best-in-class components you'd expect. Again, this sweepstakes can be won by anyone. Just like the in-game rewards, this sweepstakes does not require anyone to donate blood to be eligible.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, the "Blood Harvest" event runs through November 20, and Season 2 will end in January 2024. That gives players plenty of time to hop into the Season of Blood and take down the five end-game bosses who all have new Uniques that everyone will want to add to their build.