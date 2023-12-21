Diablo 4 Hotfix Boosts Drop Rates for a Limited Time, Full Patch Notes

Diablo 4 is in the thick of Season 2. The Season of Blood has brought all kinds of new items to the hit action RPG, including several new Uber Uniques. These items are some of the best players can get in the game, making them very important for anyone trying to push the cutting edge of progression in end-game content. Because these items are so valuable, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made them exceptionally rare. However, now that we're in the middle of the holiday season and Season 2 is past its mid-point, the Diablo 4 team is starting to ease back on some of those restrictions. For a limited time, the latest hotfix is upping the drop rates on the Echo of Duriel boss monster, making it a bit easier to pick up those Uber Uniques.

From now until January 8, players will notice the Uber Unique drop rate for Duriel doubled. Think of it as Duriel's holiday gift to you. Of course, with the limited-time nature of the update, you'll need to log in over the holidays to take advantage of it, but hopefully, the drop boost means you won't have to spend too much farm murdering the boss over the next few weeks. In addition to the boosted drop rate, players will note that Blizzard has introduced a new Vampire Power update. This provides key changes for the Metamorphosis power which makes it not scale with your level. It's worth noting that the in-game tooltip will not reflect this change following the hotfix. Players will need to wait for a future client update to see it fixed.

You can find the full patch notes below. The improved drop rates aren't the only holiday-themed addition to Diablo 4 in recent days. Blizzard also added new cosmetic gifts that everyone can pick up for free in the in-game store. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Diablo 4 Duriel Drop Rate Update Patch Notes

HOTFIX 5 – December 20, 2023 – 1.2.3a

Game Updates

Echo of Duriel drop rates for Uber Uniques will now be doubled until January 8th.

Developer Note: We're boosting Duriel Uber Unique drop rates until January 8th to help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!

Vampire Power Update: Metamorphosis: Unstoppable duration changed to a flat rate instead of scaling with Vampiric power level. Unstoppable duration changed to 2.5 seconds at all levels. No longer increases per level. Damage increased from 80%/120%/160% to 110%/180%/250% Note: Metamorphosis in-game tooltip will not reflect these new values, and will be updated at a later date through a client update.



