Diablo 4 Gives Players Limited-Time Holiday Freebies

Diablo 4 has proven to be a major hit for developer Blizzard Entertainment. The latest game in the long-running series performed well critically and commercially, and Blizzard has continued to support it with post-launch seasonal content. Currently, Diablo 4 players are in the midst of the Season of Blood, though Diablo 4 has also been celebrating the holiday season with the Midwinter Blight. However, it wouldn't be the Christmas season without a few gifts from the developers. To that end, Blizzard announced two new freebies that players can pick up right now in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Holiday Freebies

'Tis the season for dark gifts, Wanderer.



Claim the Dragoon's Path mount armor and two mount trophies in the *Free Gifts section of the shop now.



Available to all #DiabloIV players until December 26th at 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/vJJ3HCwpgl — Diablo (@Diablo) December 19, 2023

Now, it has to be said that if you were expecting game-changing gear from this gift, you're going to be disappointed. Instead, Blizzard is giving Diablo 4 fans a few cosmetic options for their mount. The new Dragoon's Path mount armor and mount trophies will give your mount a nice, new look, but won't change their function in any way.

That said, it's hard to get too upset at something that's completely free. All you need to do to claim it is log into Diablo 4, head to the "Free Gifts" section of the shop, and pick up the freebies. You need to do it before December 26 at 10 AM PT before it's gone forever, so make sure to get in as soon as you have a spare few moments and grab it.

What's Next for Diablo 4?

In the last few weeks, Blizzard has dropped the new Abattoir of Zir end-game content and started up the Midwinter Blight event. Relatively soon, we should be hearing even more about whatever's coming in Season 3. The next Diablo 4 season should be hitting in late January because Season 2 ends on January 23, 2024. We don't know many details about the upcoming season yet, but we do know that it will include upgraded Helltides.

With how favorably players have received Blood Harvest events in Season 2, Blizzard is planning to rework Helltides to make it much easier for players to farm items during the events. We also know that The Gauntlet is going to be one of the other big additions. These are essentially upgraded Challenge Rifts from Diablo 3, where you can track your times on a worldwide leaderboard. Hopefully, the team will reveal more details in the new year.

On top of Season 3, Blizzard is also currently working on the game's first expansion. The Vessel of Hatred DLC will launch late next year, and all we really know about it is that it will include a new character class that's never been available in the franchise. There have also been hints that it will focus on Mephisto, potentially ending in a face-off against the Prime Evil.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.