Diablo 4 Officially Goes Gold

Ahead of its launch in early June, Blizzard Entertainment has now announced that Diablo 4 has gone gold. In 2023, video game delays have become a dime a dozen and are virtually expected for any major AAA release. Fortunately, for those that have been fearful about Diablo 4 getting pushed back from its current release date, Blizzard has today put those concerns at ease by announcing the game's latest development milestone.

Shared via the official Diablo Twitter account today, Blizzard confirmed that the initial development on Diablo 4 has now wrapped up which means the game has now reached its "gold" certification. In the continued lead-up to release, Blizzard will certainly keep working on Diablo 4 and will likely have a hefty day-one update for players to download. Prior to that time, though, Diablo 4 can now begin the manufacturing and shipping process to prepare for release.

"Going gold is a landmark milestone for the incredible Diablo 4 team, who have all worked so hard crafting the next-generation installment of this iconic franchise. This is a concrete, meaningful step toward our June 6 launch," said Diablo GM Rod Fergusson in an accompanying press release. "Whether players are veterans of the franchise or jumping in for the first time, we can't wait for everyone to experience the full game: taking part in the incredible storytelling, experimenting with character classes and builds, and exploring what the endgame and the dark world of Sanctuary has to offer."

#DiabloIV has Gone Gold. Can you feel her presence now?



See you in Sanctuary. 6.6.23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGX8oACUCr — Diablo (@Diablo) April 17, 2023

Diablo 4 will launch in a little under two months on June 6th and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. For those that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4, Blizzard will grant players early access four days ahead of launch on June 2nd.

