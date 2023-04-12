Diablo 4 Director Reveals Time Needed to Complete Battle Pass

The game director of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 has revealed how long it should take players to complete the battle pass that will be featured in the action RPG at launch. Much like Blizzard's previous entry, Diablo 3, the next Diablo installment will contain live-service components that will look to keep Diablo 4 fresh over time. One of those aspects happens to come in the form of a battle pass, which sounds like it should take a substantial amount of time to finish.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Diablo 4's Joe Piepiora revealed that the battle pass seen in the game will take in the neighborhood of 80 hours to finish one progress on it begins. Players will be able to progress through the pass by earning "favor" in-game, which is obtained by knocking out various objectives. And while this completion time is pretty lengthy on its own, Piepora said he also expects it to take players even longer to max out their character's level.

"Right now, the battle pass, when you're figuring in completing the season journey alongside doing other content in the game, you're looking at roughly 80 hours worth of time invested to complete the entirety of the battle pass," Piepiora said. "To level a character to level 100 could take a little longer than that based on how you play."

It's worth noting that this battle pass in Diablo 4 will only really be tied to the post-game portion of the title. As such, those who don't want to engage with it whatsoever and simply want to experience the story should be able to do so easily. Other than this, Blizzard will also continue to add new battle passes to Diablo 4 in the future as additional seasons arrive. Although these passes will cost money to obtain everything that is included within them, there will also be free offerings that all players will be able to get for themselves.

Diablo 4 is slated to finally release this summer on June 6th. When it does arrive, it will be playable across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.