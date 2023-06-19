Blizzard President Jokingly Adds Fuel to the Diablo 4 Secret Cow Level Rumor

One of the classic secrets in the Diablo series is the existence (or lack thereof) of The Secret Cow Level. There were rumors during the original Diablo of it being real, but those rumors turned out to be just that. However, the level would actually appear in Diablo 2, and another secret level was included in Diablo 3's third anniversary as a sort of nod to the D2 version. Blizzard has repeatedly said that Diablo 4 doesn't have any type of cow level because the team wants to keep its "gothic, dark" tone intact. That said, a recent tweet from Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has some convinced Blizzard know something that it's not letting on.

First spotted by GameRant, Ybarra was responding to an IGN post on Twitter that claimed players are trying to uncover a secret cow level that the developers say doesn't exist. Ybarra responded with a cheeky GIF of Nick Offerman slyly smiling at someone off-camera, with the implication seemingly being that there's more to this rumor than meets the eye. Further down the tweet thread, Ybarra responds to Diablo 4 producer Ash Vickey with a classic John Candy-smiling GIF, further adding some fuel to the fire.

That, of course, doesn't mean that The Secret Cow Level (or some other type of secret level) is actually in the game, but it could mean that Blizzard has plans to do something about it at a later date. Remember, Diablo 3 didn't add its secret level until we were three years into that game. Plus, it was first introduced as a limited-time event that only lasted a week. With Diablo 4 embracing the seasonal and battle pass style of post-game content, it makes sense that they might add fun secret levels somewhere down the line. Obviously, that's just speculation at this point, but it's hard to deny that there's something in the water.

Even if it doesn't happen, Diablo 4 is off to a hot start, posting major sales milestones and receiving nearly universal praise from critics. With Season 1 on the horizon, it's likely that things are going to get even better, especially as we move deeper into the year when Blizzard has announced that it will make Gems a material and free up space in your inventory. Blizzard hasn't announced any other major changes just yet, but it will continue to improve Diablo 4 as we move through its game cycle.