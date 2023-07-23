Diablo 4 Player Discovers Trick That Helps Season 1 Grind

Diablo 4 just kicked off the Season of the Malignant, which is the first season for Blizzard's latest game in its long-running series. So far, the early reports on the season and accompanying patch have been mixed at best, with many players annoyed at several of the choices Blizzard has made. For example, many players on the Eternal Realm are frustrated by changes Blizzard made to earning XP that have effectively killed the most popular power-leveling tactics. Similarly, some are upset at how much time players have to spend grinding the Diablo 4 battle pass if they want to complete it during Season 1. Fortunately, one player has found something of a workaround to speed things up.

This trick or exploit was found by Reddit user Gumby785. They noticed that you can speed up the Grim Reward Diablo 4 Battle Pass challenge if you earn a single Tree of Whispers Cache, drop it, and then pick it up again. The objective requires you to earn 10 different caches, but Gumby noticed that you can just drop the first one you get and pick up nine more times to finish the objective. Other players on Reddit have chimed in to say that it also worked for them, so it's definitely worth trying out if you want to speed things up.

That said, it's unlikely that this trick is intended by the developers. In fact, many people in the comments on Reddit are telling Gumby to "delete" the post because they're worried Blizzard will spot it and patch it out. While the Diablo 4 developers haven't said anything about it just yet, it would not be surprising to see it patched out very soon. Something similar happened with the Helltide Shako glitch, so the community's worries certainly aren't unfounded.

Whether you use the trick or not, the Season of the Malignant is shaping up to be a very important season for Diablo 4. The patches released alongside it have been mostly unpopular and led Blizzard to the decision to release the patch notes well before the actual patch drops, giving the community time to respond before changes are implemented. Hopefully, moves like that help get the game in the place it needs to be to sustain the many seasons that are surely coming down the pike.