Diablo 4 Releases Update 1.3.5 With Patch Notes

While many Diablo 4 fans are waiting for Season 4 to launch in May, there is also about to be a huge influx of new players thanks to the game's launch on Xbox Game Pass. With that in mind, developer Blizzard Entertainment has continued to drop new updates to fix bugs that have been plaguing the game lately. Today, Diablo 4 received another patch, which isn't as massive as several of the more recent updates, but it includes at least one key feature that's going to please many fans. Update 1.3.5 brings raytracing to all platforms that support it, along with updates to ambient occlusion and contact shadows.

These graphical updates won't completely change the game, but they will make Diablo 4 look much better. Blizzard shared several side-by-side shots to demonstrate what the changes look like. The improved shadows stand out as an addition that most will immediately notice if they have access to a machine that makes use of raytracing. For PC players with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, Blizzard is also taking advantage of several features those cards have, including better performance thanks to DLSS 3. In addition to the graphical updates, there is a host of bug fixes, including one that was keeping elites from properly spawning in the Pawn of the Blind dungeon.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Update 1.3.5. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 4 comes to Diablo 4 on May 14th. That update is set to change the game in many ways, which in some ways will make Diablo 4 feel like "a full-on sequel." The changes will affect nearly every aspect of the game, including new ways to upgrade loot and new endgame activities.

Diablo 4 Update 1.3.5 Patch Notes

Feast your eyes on this 🔥



Ambient occlusion and contact shadows have come to #DiabloIV with Ray Tracing from @nvidiageforce.



Patch 1.3.5 is live now. https://t.co/X7BA2uLBgT pic.twitter.com/zZYTaIin2w — Diablo (@Diablo) March 26, 2024

GAME UPDATES

Patch 1.3.5. introduces Raytracing to all supported platforms and updates to Ambient Occlusion and Contact Shadows. For more details, please visit this article.

BUG FIXES