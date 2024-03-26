Diablo 4 Releases Update 1.3.5 With Patch Notes
Diablo 4's latest update is a big one for fans of raytracing.
While many Diablo 4 fans are waiting for Season 4 to launch in May, there is also about to be a huge influx of new players thanks to the game's launch on Xbox Game Pass. With that in mind, developer Blizzard Entertainment has continued to drop new updates to fix bugs that have been plaguing the game lately. Today, Diablo 4 received another patch, which isn't as massive as several of the more recent updates, but it includes at least one key feature that's going to please many fans. Update 1.3.5 brings raytracing to all platforms that support it, along with updates to ambient occlusion and contact shadows.
These graphical updates won't completely change the game, but they will make Diablo 4 look much better. Blizzard shared several side-by-side shots to demonstrate what the changes look like. The improved shadows stand out as an addition that most will immediately notice if they have access to a machine that makes use of raytracing. For PC players with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card, Blizzard is also taking advantage of several features those cards have, including better performance thanks to DLSS 3. In addition to the graphical updates, there is a host of bug fixes, including one that was keeping elites from properly spawning in the Pawn of the Blind dungeon.
Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Update 1.3.5. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 4 comes to Diablo 4 on May 14th. That update is set to change the game in many ways, which in some ways will make Diablo 4 feel like "a full-on sequel." The changes will affect nearly every aspect of the game, including new ways to upgrade loot and new endgame activities.
Diablo 4 Update 1.3.5 Patch Notes
Feast your eyes on this 🔥— Diablo (@Diablo) March 26, 2024
Ambient occlusion and contact shadows have come to #DiabloIV with Ray Tracing from @nvidiageforce.
Patch 1.3.5 is live now. https://t.co/X7BA2uLBgT pic.twitter.com/zZYTaIin2w
GAME UPDATES
- Patch 1.3.5. introduces Raytracing to all supported platforms and updates to Ambient Occlusion and Contact Shadows. For more details, please visit this article.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the Portal entrance to the Gauntlet didn't apply Portal cosmetics.
- Fixed an issue where the ability to interact with certain things would not function if Corpse Tendrils was equipped to the same key binding as 'Interact'.
- Fixed an issue where some elites could not properly spawn in the second half of the Path of the Blind dungeon.
- Fixed an issue where some headstone cosmetics would not appear in the Wardrobe.
- Various performance, stability, and visual improvements.