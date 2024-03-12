Diablo 4 Drops Update 1.3.4 With Updated Patch Notes

With just over a month left in Diablo 4 Season 3, developer Blizzard Entertainment is hard at work on getting things ready to move forward into Season 4. That said, the team has at least one more update before fans get there. Update 1.3.4 was first revealed late last week but didn't go live until earlier today. This Diablo 4 patch is mostly focused on updating several key bugs, leaving the next slate of new features until Season 4 launches next month. However, it's still an important one for anyone running through The Gauntlet to try and get a high score.

Again, the bulk of this update is new bug fixes targeting everything from accessibility to gameplay. If you're someone trying to push progression in Diablo 4, it's worth taking the time to read through the entirety of the notes to see if anything in your playstyle has been affected. The list of changes includes a few fixes for The Gauntlet, which includes wiping out a bug that was letting players re-enter after leaving with a Scroll of Escape.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.3.4. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Diablo 4 Update 1.3.4 Patch Notes

The bloodbath is far from over ⚔️💀



Patch 1.3.4 is live now in #DiabloIV. pic.twitter.com/Pgcbt51uGk — Diablo (@Diablo) March 12, 2024

BUG FIXES

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read out the View button when opening the Trials menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce all the information in the Trials menu unless the player was in World Tier IV.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce the Party Entry Trials and Weekly Result menus.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read options in drop-down menus in various instances.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce available points in the Skill Tree.

Season of the Construct

Fixed an issue where the Seneschal was considered a minion, which made the Sacrificial Glyph unusable.

Fixed an issue where the Next Rank description for the Seneschal ability Burning Support was inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where the barrier granted by the Seneschal ability Protect did not trigger the damage bonus from the Conceited Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Malphas' Meteor could still deal damage players after his defeat.

Fixed an issue where the Lapidarist Proficient objective could not be completed. The objective can now also gain progress from acquiring Murmuring Caches in addition to Uncertain Stone Caches.

Fixed an issue Seneschal Stone Caches couldn't be crafted when only the Duration Support stone was left to get to max level.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where equipping multiple instances of the Aspect of the Moonrise would only use the first instance equipped, instead of using the strongest version equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet Play Again button did not take the player to a new instance of the same Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where a Nightmare Dungeon could be reset by using a Nightmare Sigil while inside the Dungeon. Nightmare Sigils can no longer be used while inside an active Nightmare Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Tortured Gifts in Helltide could not drop at least one Equipment.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the Tomb Lord boss in the Carrion Fields would not re-appear if the player left the boss arena immediately after placing the last statue.

Fixed an issue where Spider Caller monsters could sometimes not spawn in the Sirocco Caverns, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where an insufficient amount of Animus Carriers could fail to spawn in the Dark Ravine, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet could be re-entered after leaving via a Scroll of Escape.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where Season Journey objectives would not display as completed when applicable.

Fixed an issue where swapping between menus and the world map while in a Vault could cause the map to erroneously default to the Gatehall map.

Fixed an issue where Hall of Ancients records did not denote if a character is playing on Hardcore difficulty.

Fixed an issue where there was no Dungeon exit icon on the map or mini-map in Gauntlet dungeons.

Fixed an issue where the Butcher's barrier would not show as being depleted.

Fixed an issue where filtering the leaderboard to All Platforms did not include PC entries.

Fixed an issue where the map icon for Pillars of Glory would only be visible when in close proximity to it.

Miscellaneous