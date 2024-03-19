Diablo 4, The Quarry, and More Joining Xbox Game Pass Soon

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass games coming to Xbox's subscription service in March includes the very first Activision Blizzard game Xbox Game Pass will get following Microsoft's acquisition of the company. That game is Diablo 4, and it'll be available starting on March 28th for both the Xbox consoles and PC platforms. Before and after that game gets added, however, we'll see several more Xbox Game Pass games join the catalog including ones like The Quarry and Ark: Survival Ascended.

During some Xbox discussions held in February regarding the future of the company's consoles, Xbox Game Pass, exclusivity, and more, it was confirmed not only that Diablo 4 would be the first post-acquisition Blizzard game added to Xbox Game Pass but also that it would be added on March 28th. Games aren't typically given Xbox Game Pass release dates like unless they're day-and-date releases that come straight there, but Diablo 4 is obviously the exception here given the Activision Blizzard situation.

For those looking for something new to play today, remember that Xbox Game Pass just added PlayStation's MLB The Show 24 as well as Lightyear Frontier, a farming game where players settle a faraway planet. As for the upcoming games, with Diablo 4 planted squarely in the middle of the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games, here's everything that's coming to the subscription catalog to round out the end of March and get us started in April:

New Xbox Game Pass Games

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 21

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 2

Diablo 4 is a game from that list that needs little introduction, but if you're looking for a strong start to the new games coming out for the rest of this month, you can do much worse than The Quarry. It's a game created by Supermassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn and the games in The Dark Pictures Anthology, and it's full of of choices and consequences that'll have your reminiscing on some of the slasher-type movies that inspired its campy tropes.

As far as brand new games go, this next Xbox Game Pass drop is a bit light on those compared to past ones. The only game getting added in this wave that's totally new is Open Roads, a story driven game about a road trip and what's learned during that outing. It's developed by the aptly named Open Roads Team and is published by Annapurna Interactive.