Diablo 4 Gets Big XP and Gold Boost This Weekend

Diablo 4 is in the thick of its first season. The Season of the Malignant kicked off on July 20 and runs through October 17. With so many players jumping in to try and get a character to the coveted Level 100, developer Blizzard Entertainment has decided to give them an assist over the upcoming long weekend. Starting September 1, Diablo 4 players will have five days to get into the game and receive a 25% boost on XP and Gold, making that grind to 100 a bit easier. If you've already hit 100, then the Gold boost will help you stockpile currency for upgrades and other important items.

Blizzard is calling the 25% boost period Mother's Blessing, a nod to the main villain from the base game Lillith. The boost kicks off at 10 AM PT on September 1 and runs through 10 AM PT on September 5. Importantly, the boost applies to every single player, regardless of realm status or World Tier. While the boost probably doesn't help players into the deeper difficulties of the World Tiers quite as much, it is a welcome addition for everyone. The boost comes on the heels of the latest Diablo 4 patch, which made important changes to the game, specifically in regards to monster crowd control.

What Changed in Diablo 4's Patch 1.1.3?

Only a fool refuses Her bounty.



Enjoy the Mother’s Blessing in #DiabloIV this weekend for 25% bonus XP and gold.



Details: https://t.co/aHMlhv0Q49 pic.twitter.com/CVpiSjGu0Z — Diablo (@Diablo) August 28, 2023

As mentioned, Patch 1.1.3 made a few changes to how Diablo 4 handles monster crowd control. Essentially, this update makes it so that players across every World Tier will spend less time under crowd control and will recover much faster when they come out of CC. On top of that, Blizzard has seemingly fixed item sorting by Affix, making it possible for players to more easily compare items at a glance.

Of course, with about a month and a half left in the season, it's likely we'll start to see even more patches and hotfixes to deal with lingering bugs and any new issues that crop up. That said, it's likely most of the big-ticket items will be held back for Season 2 when Blizzard looks to shake things up yet again in Diablo 4.

What's Coming in Diablo 4 Season 2?

Season of Blood is coming to #DiabloIV.



Join the hunt, October 17th 🩸 pic.twitter.com/m52KPZlGQr — Diablo (@Diablo) August 22, 2023

Diablo 4 is adding the Season of Blood on October 17. In it, you'll team up with a new vampire hunter named Erys to take on a new seasonal campaign. We'll also be getting access to new "vampiric powers," but Blizzard hasn't made it clear exactly what those will look like just yet. What the developers did say is that we will be getting five new endgame bosses that should up the challenge for anyone who has beaten the campaign and is looking for new content to run.

The Season of Blood will also make some important quality-of-life changes, including the addition of a Gem tab. No longer will Gems take up sacred inventory space. Instead, they'll have their own place in your tab, freeing you up to collect more gear. Plus, we're getting a change to Renown, which will get rid of the need to grind the currency with each new character. With Season 2, any Renown you've unlocked will also come across to any new Diablo 4 character you make.