Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.3 Nerfs Monster Crowd Control, Full Patch Notes

Diablo 4 is in the thick of its first season. The Season of the Malignant added quite a bit to the launch version of the game, including some very powerful new items for players to chase. However, developer Blizzard Entertainment isn't holding all of its updates for new seasons. In fact, the team has committed to keeping up a pretty constant influx of new updates to turn Diablo 4 into the game fans and developers want. To that end, Blizzard announced a new patch for August 29, introducing several important changes that should make Diablo 4 even more fun to play.

The biggest thing coming with Diablo 4's Patch 1.1.3 is a series of updates to how monster crowd control works. Basically, even at higher World Tiers, players will now spend less time under crowd control and will have more recovery time after coming out of crowd control. Blizzard is also helping players compare items by making them sort consistently based on their Affix. This should make it much easier to tell at a glance which item will work better for your build. Those two things are just the tip of the iceberg that is this update. While Blizzard is undoubtedly looking ahead to Season 2 in October, updates like this show that it is committed to improving Diablo 4 in both the short and long term.

You'll find a full list of the Update 1.1.3 patch notes below. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

Monsters

Crowd Control Sources

We have made various changes to Monster Abilities and Elite Affixes that apply Crowd Control effects, including

Cold Enchanted Elites that attack in quick succession (Ex: Ghost Archers and Snake Brutes) will no longer proc the Cold Enchanted on every hit.

Chilling Wind will spawn overlapping walls less often.

The Stun ability from the Cannibal Gorger can now be more easily avoided.

Increased the cooldown on the Cold Goatman Ice Pillars.

Reduced the amount of Chill applied from the Cold Spider attack.

Reduced the Stun duration from the Nangari Snake Eyes from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.

Other changes that reduce how often the player can be targeted by Crowd Control

Developer's Note: These changes are aimed at the player having less time being Crowd Controlled and receiving more recovery time after being Crowd Controlled, especially at higher World Tiers.

General

The death explosion from Fire Enchanted monsters releases 1 less wave and deals 20% less damage.

The damage from the Bloated Corpsefiend's charge attack has been reduced by 14%.

Miscellaneous

Affixes on items will now sort consistently.

Developer's Note: We're adjusting how Affixes are displayed on item tooltips in Season of Blood. This change will lay the foundation for our ongoing work of making random Affixes easier to compare.

The Seasonal and My Class filters in the Codex of Power menu now remember the setting previously selected by the player.

Navigating the Glyph Upgrade menu on controller will now feel more natural.

Achievements, Trophies, and Challenges with shared unlock criteria across platforms now transfer via cross-platform progression.

BUG FIXES

Season of the Malignant

Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone provided by the Caged Heart of Trickery displayed an improper tooltip in Fields of Hatred.

Fixed an issue where Crowd Control effects could be applied to the Shadow Clone from the Caged Heart of Trickery and then carried over to the player.

Fixed an issue where the Caged Heart of the Calculated would not trigger its stun effect if the cast skill was Imbued.

Fixed an issue where monsters could open the door to the chamber where Varshan is encountered in the Ravening Pit.

Fixed an issue where the Echo of Varshan quest would not be completed after defeating Varshan if the player previously died to him.

Fixed an issue where completed Season Journey objectives displayed in the Recently Completed section of the Challenges menu.

Fixed an issue where the rewards for defeating Varshan the first time wouldn't go to the player's Stash if they were missed.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Varshan did not have a guaranteed Legendary drop chance after Level 35.

Fixed an issue where Cormond would not appear after defeating Varshan during the Cold Hard Truth quest if the party leader was killed during the fight.

Gameplay

When the following Skills and Powers were applied by a player on a monster, other players were unexpectedly able to benefit from that effect. This issue has been fixed. Skills and Passives Decrepify Shadowblight Twisting Blades Shatter Paragon Nodes and Glyphs Hemorrhage Exploit Weakness Revenge Dominate Fang and Claw Deadraiser Amplify

Fixed an issue where a Druid player's inventory could fill up with Spirit Blessings, blocking progression for Quests that had items associated with them.

Developer's Note: Druidic Spirit Offerings can now be dropped from the Quest Inventory, allowing other Quest items to be picked up.

Fixed an issue where players could lose Aberrant Cinders upon entering a Cellar.

Fixed an issue where players could become temporarily stationary when trying to evade immediately after casting a channeled spell (Ex: Incinerate or Lightning Storm).

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins did not drop a guaranteed Legendary item when defeated between Levels 15 and 40.

Fixed an issue where multiple bosses were not guaranteed to drop legendary items at level 35 and beyond.

User Interface

Fixed an issue where the disbanding of a clan prompt directed the player to enter the clan's name instead of using the provided code.

Fixed an issue where the quest marker for searching the Records Room during the Answers in the Ashes quest wouldn't disappear after advancing past the objective.

Fixed an issue where the Blessed Mother Departed objective referenced the wrong name for the Echo of Hatred dungeon.

Fixed an issue where two overlapping icons would display for Cormond's Workbench in the Dry Steppes.

Fixed an issue where progress notifications for untracked Whispers could repeatedly display the same update.