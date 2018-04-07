Diablo’s Deckard Cain Coming to Heroes of the Storm, Puts Enemies to Sleep With Lore

Enemy players in Blizzard’s beloved sandbox title Heroes of the Storm will be saying night night, because everyone’s favourite lore master from their other franchise, Diablo, is making his way onto the game.

As seen in the hero spotlight above, Deckard Cain is the latest champion to join the Nexus and it’s so uniquely him that it’s kind of perfect. Born in the year 1202, Cain grew up on stories and came from a prideful heritage of the Horadrim. After losing his family first from his scholarly pursuits and then later permanently in a bandit attack, his life changed forever.

In the Diablo series, he is an NPC that is paramount when it comes to background information during important quests. As the last of the Horadrim, he tasks players with the important mission of destroying Diablo himself.

As far as Heroes of the Storm goes, here’s what you need to know abut the newest support hero courtesy of Blizzard:

As an avid scholar, Deckard Cain has dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge. He has been an advisor, storyteller, and friend to Sanctuary’s greatest heroes, guiding them through peril time and again. When Deckard speaks, it’s wise to stay awhile and listen.

Abilities

HEALING POTION

Throw a Healing Potion on the ground that heals the first allied Hero that comes in contact with it for 230. Limit 0 active Potions.

HORADRIC CUBE

Throw the Horadric Cube, dealing 80 damage to all enemies in the area and Slowing them by 40% for 1.75 seconds.

SCROLL OF SEALING

Unfurl an enchanted scroll, forming a triangle that deals 150 damage to enemies inside and Roots them for 1.5 seconds.

Heroic Abilities

STAY AWHILE AND LISTEN

After 1 second, Channel for 3 seconds, putting enemy Heroes in front of Deckard to Sleep while Channeling, and for 2 seconds after. Enemies can only be put to Sleep once per cast, and Sleep’s effects end instantly if they take damage.

LORENADO

Vector Targeting Create a swirling lorenado that travels in the targeted direction, continually knocking away enemies that come into contact with it.

The loremaster will be making his way onto the Nexus in the Public Test Realm soon before he makes his inevitable debut on the main game itself.