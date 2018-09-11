‘Diablo III: Eternal Collection’ Nintendo Switch Box Art Revealed, Featuring Ganondorf

Ever since its official reveal earlier this summer, Diablo III: Eternal Collection has been building huge buzz on the Nintendo Switch, with Blizzard even noting that it’s the “next evolution” in gaming with the game’s arrival. And now you can tell that Blizzard is super-serious about the release, as the official box art has arrived.

Amazon has posted a listing for Diablo III: Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch, and though the game doesn’t have a release date still, the official box art looks spiffy. We posted it below, so you can get a good look at it.

The art includes the beautiful Diablo logo, which can also be seen with other versions of the game, along with the skull of a demon giving a rather menacing look. But as you can see, Ganondorf of The Legend of Zelda fame also gets some focus, with his exclusive armor set featured in the corner of the box art. This will no doubt be a huge draw for fans of both Diablo and Zelda, as you get to celebrate both franchises in one shot.

The game was announced last month in a surprise Nintendo trailer reveal, which you can watch below. In it, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime chats with Blizzard about why the game is an ideal fit for the Switch — and we’re in full agreement.

Here are the game’s features, in case you need a recap:

Signs of the end times draw powerful heroes from all over Sanctuary to rise up and defeat an evil reborn

The Diablo III: Eternal Collection is an unparalleled action role-playing experience and contains Diablo III, the Reaper of Souls expansion set, and the Necromancer class together in one definitive volume.

Rise as one of humanity’s last defenders — Crusader, Barbarian, Witch Doctor, Demon Hunter, Monk, Wizard, or Necromancer — and level up with devastating powers and legendary loot.

Lay waste to legions of evil throughout all five acts of the Diablo III storyline, or explore the open world in Adventure Mode to hunt bounties on the elder evils that lurk throughout the mortal realms.

Take part in seasonal events and earn exclusive rewards including armor sets, companion pets, and other fiendishly cool goodies.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection is due for release later this year, though some rumors indicate we’ll see it release on the first day of BlizzCon 2018 this November. Fingers crossed!