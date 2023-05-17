Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Customization Option

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 won't be releasing until next month, but Gameloft has been slowly pulling back the curtain on a number of new features that will be included. The game's official Twitter account released a new video today showcasing an option that will allow players to create custom designs for beds in the game. Presumably this will extend to other furniture types as well, but that has not been confirmed, as of this writing. Regardless, the video shows how players will be able to use this new feature to showcase their creative side!

The video can be found in the Tweet from the game's official Twitter account embedded below.

(psssst. hey you! yeah you, the creative one over there)



What if we told you Update 5 will give you a brand new way to flex your design chops and add your own personal Touch to the Valley?



It's almost like Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/jE4H1P6dCs — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 17, 2023

So far, reception to the video has been overwhelmingly positive. Disney Dreamlight Valley already offers ways for players to stretch their creativity, through custom clothing designs. However, this new feature could take things to an even greater level. Naturally, players are already asking for more things to customize following today's announcement, including clothing items like pants and skirts. Customization is one of the biggest draws for life-sim games, and anything that gives players more opportunities to show off their creativity is a positive. Combined with the newly revealed mannequin option, players should have a lot of ways to show off their custom designs when Update 5 finally releases.

Unfortunately, Gameloft has not offered any specific date for the game's next big update. The company has confirmed a June window, but anything beyond that is unclear. Given the steady stream of reveals we've seen lately, an early June release seems a bit more likely than later in the month. Unfortunately, that's all just speculation, but hopefully the game's developer won't keep fans waiting too much longer! Disney Dreamlight Valley has built up a passionate fanbase over the last year, and the game could draw in a lot more players when it goes free-to-play later this year.

