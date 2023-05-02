Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Item for Update 5

The fifth update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has not been dated just yet, but according to the game's roadmap, it should be arriving in "early summer." The roadmap teased a few things fans can expect to see, including the addition of Cinderella and that the secret to the Forgetting will finally be revealed. Developer Gameloft has now revealed another addition coming to the game, and it's on the smaller side. Apparently, players will be able to get umbrellas in the game, which should be the perfect thing for dealing with inclement weather in Dreamlight Valley!

A short video of the umbrella item in action can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

April showers bring May flowers! ☔✨While you'll need to dodge the rain for now, Update 5 will bring Umbrellas! pic.twitter.com/Kpy35zdNAf — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 27, 2023

Gameloft's major updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley have been coming at a pretty steady pace of every other month, with Update 2 dropping in December, Update 3 in February, and Update 4 in April. If that pace continues, we can likely expect Update 5 sometime in early June, which would fit with the "early summer" framing. However, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently until Gameloft makes some kind of announcement. Update 5 is actually the final one featured on the game's roadmap, so it will be interesting to see where things go from here! Recently, the game's developer gave players a chance to weigh-in on future updates, most notably new Disney characters they'd like to see added.

One thing fans can expect to see at some point this year is the game's full release. Disney Dreamlight Valley remains in early access, and is only available to those who purchase a founder's pack, or through Xbox Game Pass. Once the game leaves early access, it will go free-to-play on all existing platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A lot of Disney fans have been patiently waiting for early access to come to an end, and with 2023 nearly half over, it should happen sooner, rather than later!

What do you think of this new item for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Are you looking forward to the game's next update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!