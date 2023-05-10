Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Helpful New Feature for Update 5

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Update 5 still doesn't have a release date, but Gameloft continues to reveal more of the changes players can expect to see. Earlier this month, the developer revealed that Umbrellas will be added as a new item, and now mannequins have been revealed, as well! Players will be able to use mannequins as a way of not only showcasing different clothing combinations, but the addition will also allow players to quickly change into that fit! It's a pretty cool idea, and it should make it a lot easier for players to swap between different looks.

A video of the new feature was shared via the game's official Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Ready to REALLY show off your favorite outfits? 💃✨ Here's your first look at the in-development Mannequin item arriving in Update 5 – use it to showcase and wear your favorite fits! pic.twitter.com/cAJW5brI0M — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 9, 2023

Everything we know about Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 5 has been confirmed for June, and a handful of details have been revealed thus far. In addition to umbrellas and mannequins, the game's roadmap from last year revealed that Cinderella will be added. Fittingly enough, Cinderella's house in the game will be inspired by her pumpkin carriage from the 1950 film. The update will also expand on the game's storyline, finally resolving a mystery that has been going on since the game released in early access last year; Gameloft has promised that Update 5 will finally reveal the secret of The Forgetting!

What Star Path will come in Update 5?

Gameloft has not yet revealed what the next Star Path will be. The game's current Star Path is centered on the Disney Parks, allowing players to unlock special furniture options that include park rides. The Star Path will come to an end next week, but players can expect to see another Disney Parks inspired item in Update 5. Gameloft recently revealed a teapot item based on the one from the Mad Tea Party attraction will be gifted to players through their in-game inbox.

