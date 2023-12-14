Disney Dreamlight Valley Starts Holiday Giveaway With Free Moonstones

Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft is celebrating the holidays with a series of giveaways that's being called the Season of Giving. Over the "next several days," the game's official Twitter account will be giving out codes that can be redeemed for in-game items. Today marks the first day of the giveaway, and players can use the code SG2023 to get 500 free Moonstones. At this time, there has been no hint about what else will be offered, but the game's official Twitter account is taking requests for possible Scrooge Store items that could be given out during the event.

So far, fans have made a number of requests for items, including Merlin's Telescope, Cobblestone Tiles, and more. It will be interesting to see what items end up being offered, but things are off to a great start given how useful Moonstones can be in the game. Moonstones are needed to get the most out of each Star Path, and get things from the Premium Shop, so an additional 500 is always nice! In fact, the Royal Winter Star Path just began last week, so this is the perfect thing for anyone that might have been a little short on Moonstones.

How to Redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

Gameloft has given out a few codes like this in the past, but these giveaways tend to be on the rare side, and many players don't seem to be familiar with how to redeem them. Luckily, it's a fairly easy process! To redeem codes like this one, players must go to the settings section in the game's menu. From there, the help section has an area where a code can be redeemed. After the code has been input correctly, players will receive a letter with the Moonstones attached to it in their in-game mailbox.

Unfortunately, Gameloft has not offered any information about how long today's code will be good for. As such, players will want to claim these free Moonstones sooner, rather than later!

Disney Dreamlight Valley December Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley received a substantial update last week, adding several new things for players to enjoy. In time for the holidays, The Nightmare Before Christmas star Jack Skellington was added to the game. Multiplayer support is a new feature, giving players the ability to visit one another's valleys. Up to three players can visit someone's valley at a time, offering players the chance to finally show off their customization skills.

With the launch of the December update, the Royal Winter Star Path was also made available. As its name implies, rewards in the Star Path revolve around the winter season. By completing tasks, players can unlock things like a Snowman Raccoon animal companion, a winter themed outfit for Ariel, and more.

Do you plan on claiming these free Moonstones? What items would you like to see given out during the Season of Giving?