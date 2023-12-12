Disney Dreamlight Valley Hotfix Updates Revealed

Last week, Gameloft released a major new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The update added a bunch of new content, a new Star Path, and the ability to visit the valleys of other players online. Unfortunately, the update also included some bugs and issues, many of which made it harder to enjoy the game on Xbox. Over the last two days, the developers have rolled out multiple hotfixes, which should get things back to normal. Notably, cross-saves and cross-platform multiplayer have been fixed on Xbox, which is great news for anyone that enjoys playing the game on multiple platforms, or those with friends on other platforms.

Xbox owners are not the only ones that are seeing some improvements this week. Disney Dreamlight Valley players on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store can also expect to see balanced spawn rates for Tropical Wood and other resources, Festive Bows have returned to red, and quest blockers have been fixed. The PC and Switch versions have also seen fixes for game crashes that were taking place during rainy weather. A hotfix for the PlayStation versions of Disney Dreamlight Valley is also in the works, but no details have been revealed.

Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Content

With 2023 drawing to a close, the developers on Disney Dreamlight Valley are already looking ahead to next year. Players can expect to see a whole bunch of free content, as well as additions for those that purchased the game's paid expansion, A Rift in Time. The following was revealed through the game's most recent roadmap:

Late Winter- Monsters, Inc. Realm and Mike Wazowski coming to the valley (free).

Early Spring- Daisy Duck possibly coming to the valley (free). Part 2 of A Rift in Time (paid).

Late Spring- Mulan Realm possibly coming to the valley (free).

Summer- Tiana coming to the valley with "new culinary delights" (free). Part 3 of A Rift in Time (paid).

A Rift in Time Expansion

A Rift in Time is the first paid expansion released for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The expansion launched last week alongside the game's December update, and gives players a lot more to do. Notably, there are three new characters that aren't in the base game: EVE, Gaston, and Rapunzel. Players can also explore and customize new areas, and experience a new storyline. A Rift in Time centers around the villainous Jafar, and players will see that story play out through at least the summer, when the third chapter releases.

The expansion costs $29.99, and is available for all of the game's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, the Apple Arcade version of Disney Dreamlight Valley includes A Rift in Time free alongside the base game.

