Disney Dreamlight Valley Lion King Update Dated, Patch Notes Released

The next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has been titled Pride of the Valley, and it will be dropping on April 5th. Players can expect a ton of new content, including the arrival of Simba and Nala from The Lion King. Gameloft has been teasing the addition of a Star Path based on the Disney Parks for months now, and now players can learn what's in it: actual rides that can be placed around the valley! There are plenty of other additions, including quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and more. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS

A new Realm door is open in the Dream Castle: The Lion King Realm!

Welcome Simba and Nala to the Valley as you build your very own version of Pride Rock.

Celebrate Disney Parks with the most ambitious and magical Star Path yet! Place your very own Pixar Pal-A-Round, Dumbo the Flying Elephant or Mad Tea Party rides and transform your Valley into the happiest place on earth!

Scrooge McDuck's Store has received a new shipment of exciting new items, including some snazzy bathroom equipment, mushroom-inspired sets and more.

New optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time! Get ready to live your perfect life at sea with Prince Eric's Boat house Dream Style and meet Dreamlight infused animal companions for the first time.

Enjoy the return of sunny days outside and take part in our Eggstravaganza event from April 8 to 29!

Craft new interactive items for your animal companions to give them more to do around your valley, including little houses, feeders and toys.

A new selfie pose for each of your animal companions is now available in Photo Mode.

Paging Star Command! It seems like there have been a few more alien sightings in the Valley. You should, uh, talk to Buzz...

The well-fed bonus that is earned from eating cooked meals has been beefed up! When well-fed, you now get more chances of Critical Results each time you interact with the world (i.e. picking fruits, fishing fish, mining gems, etc.). But that's not all…

Get moving with the ability to hover! When the well-fed bonus is active, you can now start channeling your magic to slide around your Valley even faster!

Take a breath. Sitting down on a bench – or any other object, for that matter – anywhere in the Valley, will now replenish your energy very slowly.



TOP BUG FIXES

Players should no longer encounter issues initiating a hang-out with Eric (we hear he was busy with his boat).

Improved companion behavior to reduce the chance of being blocked by them.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from feeding critters while they had a training manual in their inventory.

"A Festival of Friendship" quest: The 4th piece of the Madrigal Table should now spawn as expected on the beach.

"The Definition of a Hero" quest: Players should now receive the Space Ranger Buffet required to complete this quest.

"A Restaurant Makeover" quest: Fixed an issue which would prevent the player from completing this quest by entering the restaurant.

"Remy's Recipe Book" quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the book from spawning.

"The Final Trial" quest: Fixed an issue which caused the Ice Heart to disappear after planting it for some players.

"Missing Prince" quest: After placing the Prince Eric statue, the memory needed to progress this quest should now spawn properly.

Altered the Sunstone Fragment icon to make it more easily distinguishable from Night Shards in the Forest of Valor.

The Spacecraft Porthole window should now properly display a space background.

Players can now pick up the blue clothing bag in Moana's home that was blocked by furniture for some folks.

Camera collision in the Toy Story Realm has been improved.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from equipping Mickey and Minnie's D100 Dream Styles.

Fixed an issue preventing some players from tracking quests in the menu.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of players reported Star Path rewards disappearing after restarting their game.

Fixed an issue in which some Nintendo Switch users would encounter a black screen when entering the WALL-E Realm.

Fixed an issue in which a small number of Mac users encountered crashes upon entering the Sunlit Plateau.

Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up flowers in the Frosted Heights biome.

Fixed an issue which caused certain quest items to remain in players' inventories after completing the relevant quests.

Adjusted Stitch motif.

Various localization fixes.

Various audio and visual fixes.

Various Premium Shop fixes.

And more bug fixes, optimizations and stability improvements!



Overall, this week's update looks really promising! It can be a big challenge keeping players engaged with games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, but Gameloft has kept a steady stream of content coming. Already, players seem very excited about this update. Predictably, the Star Path is getting the most attention, but there are also a lot of players that seem to be excited about Simba and Nala's debut. Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer for this one to release!

Are you looking forward to this update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? What are you most looking forward to?