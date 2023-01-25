Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals 2023 Roadmap

Disney Dreamlight Valley players can expect to see a significant amount of new content over the next few months, and developer Gameloft has revealed a roadmap outlining what's on the way. The roadmap reveals a significant amount of planned content, and it all kicks off in February. That month, players can expect to see new villagers in the form of Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, as well as Frozen's Olaf. In April, other characters are being teased, including The Lion King's Simba. Outside of new characters, players can expect new Star Paths, the addition of multiplayer, new clothing, and a whole lot more!

An image of the roadmap was provided by Gameloft and can be found embedded below.

(Photo: Disney)

All in all, this is a pretty impressive roadmap! Gameloft has added a unique blend of characters as villagers, mixing older favorites and newer ones, as well. Disney Dreamlight Valley has built a passionate player base over the last few months, and this content should keep players invested in the game for the foreseeable future. Between Disney films and Disney parks, Gameloft has no shortage of material to work with, and it will be interesting to see more details provided about these additions as their release draws closer.

Notably missing from the roadmap is the game's full release, which was previously announced for 2023. Gameloft has assured ComicBook.com that the full release is still planned for this year, despite its absence from the roadmap. No release window has been provided however, which means that those interested in playing Disney Dreamlight Valley will have to do so by purchasing a Founder's Pack, or through Xbox Game Pass. Everyone else is just going to have to wait patiently for further information in 2023!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available in early access on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Disney Dreamlight Valley right here.

What do you think of this roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Which update are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!