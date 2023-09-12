Disney Lorcana Announces Disney100 Limited Edition Set, With Cards Illustrated by Disney Animators

Disney Lorcana is coming out with special Disney100 cards, featuring the artwork of some of Disney's most beloved artists. Today, Ravensburger announced Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Edition, a new limited edition set featuring six variant cards from Disney Lorcana's first two sets. Each card features never-before-seen alternate artwork drawn by beloved Disney animators from Walt Disney Animation studio. The cards also feature an exclusive frame design, a special satin holographic foil finish, and the animator's signature displayed on the card.

You can check out the cards, which features art by Mark Henn, Brittney Lee, Eric Goldberg, Alex Kupershmidt, Lorelay Bové, and Bill Schwab down below:

In addition to the variant cards (which use Disney Lorcana's full art Enchanted treatment), the Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Gift Set also comes with four booster packs from the newly announced Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set. This second set expands the world of Disney Lorcana, bringing in more characters from various Disney movies, adding a new Resist keyword to the game, and kicking off the first narrative plotline for the series.

The Disney Lorcana: Disney100 Gift Set will be released at both hobby stores and at mass retail on December 1st. The gift set will have a retail price of $49.99.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

Demand for Disney Lorcana has been high since the game first released its first promo cards last year and has remained high even after the game was released in retail in August and September. Ravensburger has promised that reprints of the first set are coming and fans will have a second chance to get their hands on some Disney Lorcana cards when Rise of the Floodborn comes out in November. The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st.