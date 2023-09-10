Disney Lorcana's Rarest Elsa Card Sells for $1,000

Disney Lorcana is the hottest card game on the market, with one card selling for $1,000 this week. Although many had hoped that Disney Lorcana's price boom would end now that the game is officially selling at both hobby stores and mass retailers, it seems that the secondary market is continuing to heat up around certain cards. Despite the increase in supply that came from Disney Lorcana products hitting mass retailers earlier in the month, the prices of Enchanted cards has steadily risen over the past week, likely because mass retail products flew off the shelf in impressive fashion.

According to TCGPlayer.com which tracks the median sales price for cards listed on their website, even "low demand" Enchanted cards like Genie – On the Job have seen their price skyrocket since the start of the month, with prices increasing from $126 on September 1st to $197 as of this morning. Interestingly, many of the "cheaper" Enchanted cards have seen the highest increases in prices, likely because the market has seemed to adopt a new minimum price of $200 per Enchanted card.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, its the Enchanted Elsa card that is selling for the most money online. The average sale for an Elsa card is currently sitting at $710, and one seller sold an Elsa card for over $1,000 last week.

With reprints on the way and a second wave of packs hitting hobby stores in October, it's likely that these prices will eventually go down. We've already seen the prices of many non-Enchanted cards either stabilize or drop over the last week (Elsa – Spirit of Winter is notably one such card, with the price dropping slightly over the past two weeks.) Still, it seems like the demand for Enchanted cards is here to stay.

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.