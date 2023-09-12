Disney Lorcana's Second Set Revealed with New Mechanics and Lore

Disney Lorcana's second set will be focusing on the mysterious Floodborn. Today, Ravensburger revealed the first official details about Disney Lorcana's second set, which will be called "Rise of the Floodborn." The new set will once again feature 204 cards, but this set will introduce the brand new Resist keyword, an ability that reduces damage to a character that has that keyword. Resist acts similarly to Challenge, in which the amount of damage reduced varies based on the number that follows the keyword. So a Resist 2 character will take two less damage every time it is attacked.

Ravensburger also revealed the "plot" of Rise of the Floodborn, bringing the first narrative elements to the game and explaining what a Floodborn character is. Floodborn characters are glimmers who encountered a strange flood of "mixed ink" containing all six Inks within the world of Disney Lorcana. This flood not only damaged the Great Illuminary (the home to all stories within Disney Lorcana) but also transformed some of the glimmers (characters created by Illumineers out of ink) into powerful new forms. All Floodborn characters have the Shift mechanic, which means that a player can pay a lesser amount of ink to play the card directly on top of an already in-play character that has the same name.

Continuing the narrative, Ravensburger also revealed that the flood also swept away several pieces of "treasured lore" including King Triton's trident from The Little Mermaid. The Little Mermaid was one of the featured franchises in the first set, with Ursula seemingly attempting to steal away an item that appears in the background of several cards.

Several new characters and franchises were also confirmed to appear in Disney Lorcana's second set. Not only will Winnie the Pooh and Tiana make their first appearance in the game, characters from The Jungle Book, The Great Mouse Detective, Pinocchio, Zootopia, and Raya and the Last Dragon will also appear in the new set.

Where to Buy Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn

The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks, featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove. Additionally, two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast will also be released alongside the deck and card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu will also be released alongside the new set.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will release at local game stores on November 17th, followed by a mass market release on December 1st.