Disney Lorcana's Top Two Decks Unsurprisingly Focus on Game's Top Cards

Two decks have seemingly emerged as Disney Lorcana's top two decks. With Disney Lorcana officially out at both mass retailers and local game stores (although stock is seemingly in short supply or has a heavy markup just about everywhere), two decks have dominated in early play, at least on the fanmade Pixelborn game simulator. Per stats released this week, the most dominant deck among Disney Lorcana players on the digital platform is Amethyst/Ruby control deck that focuses on utilizing various Elsa cards to forcibly exert opponent's cards. The second emerging deck is an Amber/Steel deck that balances jumping out to a quick lead with low cost cards like Lilo, Making a Wish and then finishing strong with cards like Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy and Rapunzel, Gifted With Healing. Tinker Bell is perhaps the biggest damage dealer in the game, able to hit all opposing cards with damage when played, while Rapunzel combines card draw and healing to be a potent anchor in a game that lacks a lot of draw effects.

Of course, both decks feature what might be the most powerful cards in Disney Lorcana's opening set – Be Prepared and A Whole New World. Be Prepared is the game's first board wipe card and banishes all characters from the game, essentially serving as a late game reset that can wipe out a player's entire setup in a single move. Meanwhile, A Whole New World is the game's most powerful draw card, allowing all players to discard their hand and draw up to seven cards. The Amber/Steel deck utilizes A Whole New World to great effect, with Ariel, Spectacular Singer able to utilize the card as early as turn 4, and Hades, Lord of the Underworld pulling cards discarded from A Whole New World back into play.

While the Amethyst/Ruby control deck is more of a brute force sort of deck, the Amber/Steel deck requires a little more understanding to use. It's a deck that can really go off, but only if a player understands how to make good use of the mix of flooding the board with units and keeping pressure on opponents and flooding them with damage. One big question is, with a relatively limited card pool, whether Disney Lorcana's metagame has already settled until the release of its next set later this year, or if the wide release will push some unexpected deck combos into heavy usage.

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.

Disney Lorcana is currently for sale at game stores, with mass retailers set to sell the game beginning on September 1st.