Here's Where to Order Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Online Today

The trading card game Disney Lorcana launched The First Chapter wave back in September, and sellouts happened in the blink of an eye as fans clamored to get their hands on a game that's fueled by Disney's iconic cast of characters. We are now on the brink of the mass online retail launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn in the midst of the 2023 holiday shopping season, so expect chaos. That's certainly what happened with the disastrous Ravensburger pre-order event, but you'll have a lot more opportunities come today, December 1st when Floodborn will be widely available online. We have details on exactly where and when you can get your orders in.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will launch with two Starter Decks, the Illumineer's Trove, booster display boxes, playmats, and the Disney100 Collector's Set. The first drop happened here at shopDIsney at 12am PT / 3am ET this morning, and most of the product is sold out at the time of writing. Your next confirmed chance will happen starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET here on Amazon. However, US customers will be prompted to sign up for a virtual queue on Amazon at that time to be put into a lottery system. People will be randomly selected to receive an email invitation that will give them 72 hours to confirm which Lorcana products they want to purchase before the invitation is withdrawn and sent to someone else. Purchase limit will be two per product and the queue system will be open for several days. This is the same process that Amazon used for the PS5 launch.

Amazon has confirmed that they will be selling Disney Lorcana TCG set Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks (Amber/Sapphire ) and (Amethyst/Steel) and Booster Display Boxes, but there's no word on the Illumineer's Trove, Disney100 Collector's set, and so on. As for additional retailers, we expect that they will release Floodborn product randomly throughout the day. Below you'll find a list of retailer links along with a breakdown of Rise of the Floodborn starter decks, boosters, and more.

Note that Some retailers currently have The First Chapter sets available, but they should all get Floodborn at some point. We also expect swifter restocks given that Ravensburger has increased production capacity in response to extremely high demand. UPDATE: Disney has exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com that a complete First Chaper restock will hit the shopDisney link below on December 22, 2023 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET. Details are available right here.

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks and More



The new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn set will include two new Starter Decks featuring Amber/Sapphire and Amethyst/Steel, in addition to a new Illumineer's Trove and Disney100 Collector's Edition set. There will also be two new playmats featuring Winnie the Pooh and Beast alongside card sleeves and deck boxes featuring Mulan and Sisu.

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks ($16.99): Each starter deck includes 60 cards, including 2 foil cards of the characters on the package front, 11 game tokens, 1 rulebook, and 1 booster pack containing 12 randomized cards. You can take a sneak peek at the new cards right here.

Boosters ($143.99 for a box of 24 / $5.99 each): Each booster contains 12 cards – 6 common cards, 3 uncommon cards, 2 rare, super rare, or legendary cards, 1 foil card (random rarity level).

Disney Lorcana The Illumneer's Trove ($49.99):The Illumineer's Trove includes a full-art storage box, two deck boxes, eight booster packs, a player's guide, 15 game tokens and a players guide that "offers a look into the world of Lorcana as well as a complete visual guide to all cards in Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Also included are deckbuilding tips and game strategies."

Disney 100 Collector's Edition Gift Set ($49.99): The Disney 100 Collector's Set includes 6 exclusive foil alternate art cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG and Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn TCG that are illustrated by Disney animators. The set also includes 4 booster packs from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn.

Disney Lorcana Accessories

Card Sleeves ($9.99): "Each pack contains 65 matte-finish card sleeves featuring a Disney Lorcana glimmer."

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play..