Disney Lorcana Second Set Release Date Revealed, Listings Reveal Some Surprising Characters

ComicBook.com has confirmed the release dates for Disney Lorcana's second set along with some of the characters that will appear on it. While most players are still trying to find cards from Disney Lorcana's debut set, which officially hit mass retailers this week, the French retailer Ludivers has posted the first product listings for the yet to be announced second chapter. Ravensburger confirmed to ComicBook.com that much of the information about the listings were accurate, including the listed hobby store release date of November 17th (with mass retail release on December 1st), the two starter decks, and that the accessories will feature animated characters from the Winnie the Pooh, Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, and Raya and the Last Dragon franchises.

While the listings don't reveal much, the deck boxes and playmats feature several new characters to the game. Per Ludivers, the deck boxes will feature Sisu (from Raya and the Last Dragon) and Mulan, while playmats will feature Beast and Winnie the Pooh. Both Sisu and Winnie the Pooh are new to Disney Lorcana, although Tigger did appear in The First Chapter, so Winnie the Pooh characters were clearly established as being the part of the world.

Sisu is the newest character to appear in Disney Lorcana thus far, with Raya and the Last Dragon coming out in 2021. Previously, Moana was the "newest" franchise to appear in Lorcana, with a release year of 2016.

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.

Disney Lorcana is currently for sale at both game stores and mass retail stores like Target, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.