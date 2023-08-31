Disney Lorcana Announces Reprints of The First Chapter Set, Due Out Q1 2024

Disney Lorcana fans will have more chances to get their hands on the highly-anticipated first set. Today, Ravensburger announced that they would be reprinting the first set of Disney Lorcana, with product expected to be available in Q1 2024 in North America and Europe. Additionally, additional booster product will start arriving in North American local game stores in October. "Disney Lorcana TCG fans, we want to share the steps we've been working on to get more product into the market to meet demand," Ravensburger said in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "Our goal is for fans to be able to purchase and enjoy the Disney Lorcana TCG product at the suggested retail price, and we will continue to take steps to ensure a level of availability and quality that keeps the market healthy for both collectors and players."

Disney Lorcana officially released two weeks ago at hobby stores, although many local game stores chose to increase the price of their product to well above the suggested retail price to take advantage of the immense demand for the new game. The result has been many fans choosing between paying a hefty price for even a booster pack or opt out of playing the game entirely. Ravensburger's announcement that a reprint is on the way might not result in an immediate cooldown of the market, but it should help provide fans with at least a bit of assurance that they'll eventually be able to get their hands on the cards.

More product will officially be released tomorrow as large retailers like Target, Walmart and GameStop will be selling Disney Lorcana products for the first time. However, supply is expected to remain somewhat limited until the reprint hits in Q1 2024.

What Is Disney Lorcana?

In Disney Lorcana, players race to be the first to collect 20 Lore, which they do by sending characters summoned from their deck off on quests. When characters are questing, they can be challenged by opposing characters, which can leave them damaged or banished from play. Players summon cards and pay for actions and items using cards in their inkwell. Players can commit one card per turn to their inkwell, where it becomes a reusable resource for the remainder of the turn. The game includes three kinds of characters – Storyborn characters pulled directly from various Disney movies and properties, Dreamborn characters with new traits and characteristics, and mysterious Floodborn characters who can be summoned at a lower cost if a player has a character of the same name already in play.

Disney Lorcana is currently for sale at game stores, with mass retailers set to sell the game beginning on September 1st.