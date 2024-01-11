Disney Lorcana Changes Illumineer's Trove Contents

Disney Lorcana is switching up some of the contents of its popular Illumineer's Trove product. Today, Ravensburger updated the webpage for its Disney Lorcana website, specifically with a new page about the upcoming Into the Inklands expansion set. The webpage revealed that Ravensburger was swapping out some of the secondary items found in its Illumineer's Trove product, a boxed set containing multiple booster packs. While the number of booster packs will remain the same, the Into the Inklands Illumineer's Trove will contain six card dividers, 6 damage-counter dice, and a dial lore counter. This replaces the deck boxes, cardboard damage counters and lore tracker tokens found in older Illumineer's Troves.

Additionally, the updated webpage showed off the first Legendary card revealed for Into the Inklands - Jim Hawkins – Space Traveler. This new character card is a 5-cost Ruby card with 4 Strength, 4 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Notably, the card has two abilities that utilize the new Location cards. Not only can a player play a Location card with a cost of 4 or less for free when Jim Hawkins – Space Traveler comes into play, he can also move to any location when their player puts that location into play without paying a movement cost.

This provides Jim Hawkins – Space Traveler with some potentially powerful synergies with location cards, a new kind of card being introduced in the set. Location cards not only automatically generate Lore every turn, players can also move characters onto Locations and receive either passive or active benefits. So far, only one Location card has been revealed, but the new kind of card is expected to receive a heavy emphasis in the new set.

Into the Inklands will be released for Disney Lorcana at hobby stores on February 23rd and will come to mass retailers on March 8th.