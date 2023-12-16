Disney Lorcana Reveals Two New Into the Inklands Cards

Disney Lorcana has officially started spoiler season for "Into the Inklands." While most Disney Lorcana players are focusing on building new decks using cards from the just released "Rise of the Floodborn," Ravensburger is already starting to tease the next set of the popular card game. This week, Disney Lorcana's social media accounts revealed two new cards, including a potentially powerful Mama Odie card and a new Song card that focuses on Locations.

This season, rather than dreaming of becoming concert pianists, florists, or interior designers, jolly bands of ruffians will be dreaming of sugar plums, presents, and snow. #HappyHolidays from #DisneyLorcana! pic.twitter.com/bqGm6ffHVN — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) December 12, 2023

I've Got a Dream is a new 2-cost Ruby Song card. The card allows a player to ready a character card at a location, although the card can't quest for the rest of the turn. In addition to protecting the card by readying it, players also gain lore equal to the location's amount of lore. This card interacts with Location cards, a new kind of card being introduced in "Into the Inklands." This allows players to potentially gain a burst of lore on a turn, with the player gaining lore from a location at the start of a turn, then questing a character to gain even more lore, and then finally playing I've Got a Dream to collect a location's lore a second time.

What’s the secret ingredient that goes into your favorite holiday dish? For Mama Odie, it’s plenty of hot sauce...and a pinch of magic. Whether you’re cooking up a mighty good gumbo or delicious sweets, may you have a #HappyHolidays. #DisneyLorcana pic.twitter.com/uQXDsnyYaY — Disney Lorcana (@DisneyLorcana) December 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Mama Odie – Voice of Wisdom is a 6-Cost uninkable Amethyst character card with 3 Strength, 6 Willpower, and 2 Lore. This card's "Listen to Your Mama Now" ability allows its player to move 2 damage from one of their characters to one of their opponent's characters whenever Mama Odie quests. While it's a powerful ability, Mama Odie's usefulness is likely stunted by its high cost and its uninkable status that severely limits its flexibility in decks.

In addition to the new Location card type, "Into the Inklands" will also introduce more characters from shows like DuckTales and TaleSpin, as well as more characters from Treasure Planet. "Into the Inklands" will officially release starting on February 23rd, 2024 at game stores and then March 8th, 2024 at mass retailers.