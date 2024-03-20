Disney Lorcana Offers New Variant Cards as Prizes for New Competitive Circuit

Disney Lorcana is pulling out a new variant card art treatment for its brand new competitive circuit. Today, Ravensburger announced the first details about Disney Lorcana Challenge, a new competitive event circuit focused around the popular Disney trading card game. The new circuit launches in May and will offer players a chance to win exclusive variant cards, including new versions of popular cards like Let It Go, Cinderella – Stouthearted and Rapunzel – Gifted With Healing. Any player who participates will also earn a new variant version of Dragon Fire, a popular card from the first set. The top four players at each event will also received "serialized" variant art versions of Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor. Images of the new art treatments for the cards can be seen below:

Events will take place in Atlanta, GA and Lille, France on May 25th and May 26th. Other confirmed events include Chicago, IL on June 8th and 9th and Bochum Germany on July 6th and 7th. Ravensburger confirmed that six other events – four in North America and two in Europe – will be announced later this year. The competitive circuit will include a "Best of 2" format that serves to negate some of the advantage that comes with going first in Lorcana matches, with players scoring points based on whether they win both or one of the matches. No other prizes or details about the events have been confirmed at this time.

The launch of an official competitive circuit was first announced this year, with tournaments building towards a Lorcana World Championship that will take place in 2025. Ravensburger has also announced Set Championships, local events featuring chances to win variant cards and special playmats. The first Set Championships will run at participating game stores from April 19 to April 28th.

Disney Lorcana's new competitive circuit times up with the release of Ursula's Return, a new set due out in May. The new set will add characters from Encanto and will also feature a brand new "Illumineer's Quest" product that introduces a new game mode and cards that appear to be found only in the co-op product. Details about whether the cards found in Illumineer's Quests products can be used in competitive play have yet to be announced, but it's likely that some will be available based on certain revealed cards having synergy with existing deck archetypes.