Disney Speedstorm Reveals Aladdin Season Details

A new season of Disney Speedstorm will begin on September 28th, and it will feature an Aladdin theme. Following the new season's arrival, players can expect to see Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and Jafar added as playable characters. As with the rest of the game's cast, all four have traded in their classic outfits for racing inspired redesigns. The developers at Gameloft have done an excellent job channeling their traditional outfits, with Aladdin wearing purple, Jasmine in blue, and Jafar in a red and black suit, complete with cape. Meanwhile, Genie is rocking yellow, possibly to match the gold in his earrings and bracelets.

While Season 4 will have an Aladdin theme, Disney Speedstorm seasons tend to mix and match characters. For example, the current season is "Ohana" and follows a Lilo and Stitch theme. Season 3 has seen many characters from that series appear, including the two titular characters, as well as Angel, Jumba, and Captain Gantu. However, it also saw the debut of Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse. Season 4 will be no exception, as it will see the debut of Hades from the movie Hercules. The character will appear "in a dedicated Time-Limited Event."

The teaser for Hades in Disney Speedstorm can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Don’t get too hot-headed, the ruler of the Underworld is here! Hades will join the race in #DisneySpeedstorm in Season 4 in a dedicated Time-Limited Event. pic.twitter.com/ufHlfQqrud — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) September 20, 2023

Disney Speedstorm Free-to-Play Release Date

As of this writing, Disney Speedstorm is only available to players that purchase one of the game's Founder's Packs, which are offered in three different tiers: standard, deluxe, and ultimate. However, the game will be going free-to-play on September 28th, just in time for the new season! That day, the game will be available for free on all of Disney Speedstorm's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Once Disney Speedstorm goes free-to-play, those Founder's Packs will no longer be available for purchase. While some Disney fans might prefer to wait, there are certain incentives to purchasing a Founder's Pack before they go away, including exclusive cosmetics. Those that purchase a Founder's Pack will also start with more of the game's racers unlocked, while newcomers will start with just one following the free-to-play launch.

Disney Speedstorm Mobile

A mobile version of Disney Speedstorm is in the works, but a release date has yet to be announced. Pre-registrations have already begun for the iOS and Android versions, and there are a number of rewards that will be earned by players for helping the game clear certain tiers. The highest of these tiers is at 1 million pre-resgistrations, which will unlock a trio of "Centennial Platinum" racing suits inspired by Disney100. The racing suits will be for Mickey, Donald, and Goofy.

Are you excited to check out this new season of Disney Speedstorm? Will you try the game when it goes free-to-play? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!