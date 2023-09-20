Disney Dreamlight Valley Fixes Haunted Mansion Error

Last week, Disney Dreamlight Valley's Enchanted Adventure update released, bringing a whole bunch of free content. However, the game also saw some paid content added to the Premium Shop. These additions included the Hollywood Tower Hotel, an animal design based on Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and a bundle of items from Disney's Haunted Mansion. The Haunted Mansion bundle allowed players to make their home look like the iconic park attraction. Unfortunately, those that purchased the bundle quickly ran into error 201, preventing them from accessing the game. That issue has now been resolved, though the Haunted Mansion skin still cannot be used.

"Player houses which had the Haunted Mansion or Haunted 'Before Christmas' Mansion House Style applied have been reverted to default, which should fix Error 201 and enable players to play the game. For now, please DO NOT re-apply either of these House Styles," the game's official Twitter account reads. "Haunted Mansion Bundle contents will remain in their owners inventories, and owners will find compensation via in-game mail today. Our team is working on a more comprehensive fix for this issue, planned for an upcoming hotfix."

Disney Dreamlight Valley Haunted Holiday Star Path

Despite the issues, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans seem to be pretty understanding about the error. On social media, players seem to be more concerned about whether the bundle will be made available again. Presumably, the Haunted Mansion bundle will return to the Premium Shop once Gameloft has come up with a full fix.

In the meantime, Disney Dreamlight Valley players interested in content based on the attraction will have to settle for the Haunted Holiday Star Path. The Halloween themed Star Path offers content based on Haunted Mansion, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Pirates of the Caribbean. That should help tide over Haunted Mansion fans, but hopefully Gameloft will resolve the issues surrounding the bundle sooner, rather than later. Those that did manage to get it before it was removed will still have those items to use once the fix goes live, as well as Moonstone compensation for their troubles.

Haunted Mansion Streaming Date

The Haunted Mansion content in Disney Dreamlight Valley has been added just weeks before the live-action movie's debut on Disney+. Haunted Mansion will be coming to the streaming service on October 4th. The movie released in theaters back in July, and offered a faithful take on the lore established in the park attractions. While reviews for the movie were fairly positive, the film struggled to find an audience at the box office. That can likely be attributed to the sheer number of movies that released this summer, and the movie could have a better chance at finding fans through Disney+. That's already been the case with a number of other Disney movies over the last few years, and with Halloween around the corner, the movie should be a perfect "spooky" option for families!



