Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Cozy Edition

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting a physical release next month on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition will offer access to the base game, as well as several physical and digital extras. Inside the box, players will receive a sticker sheet and one of six double-sided posters. Buyers will also receive 14,500 Moonstones, a Cottage House Style for the user's home, an exclusive Cheshire Cat Sweater item for the player's avatar, and an exclusive set of Raccoon Companion skins. The Cozy Edition will cost $49.99 and will release on October 27th.

Fans of physical media should note that the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition on Switch will not contain an actual game card, and will instead feature a download code in a box. While the Xbox and PlayStation versions seem to have a disc in the box, the case for the Xbox version notes that players will require a subscription as well as internet to access the game.

Images of the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Pre-orders are available at Best Buy right here.

What do Moonstones do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Moonstones are used as a form of in-game currency. Moonstones can be exchanged for things like the game's Star Paths as well as items from the Premium Shop. Disney Dreamlight Valley players can earn Moonstones in the game through chests found around the valley, or by participating in weekly DreamSnaps challenges.

There is not a Star Path currently available for purchase, but one seems to be arriving sometime around the game's next update. So far there have been two Star Paths, with one centered around the Disney Parks and another focused on Pixar movies. Gameloft has not revealed many details about the next Star Path, but the developer has hinted that players will be able to earn rewards centered around Halloween, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney Dreamlight Valley September Update

The next major update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be releasing in September. Details surrounding the update have been fairly limited so far, but players can expect a new realm and content based on Beauty and the Beast. Over the last year, Disney Dreamlight Valley has offered content from a number of different Disney movies, and players have been able to visit realms based on franchises like Toy Story, Moanna, and more. These realms tend to be smaller locations, but they allow players to bring new characters into the valley. Belle has already been shown in the game's most recent roadmap, though it's unclear whether other characters from the movie might also appear.

