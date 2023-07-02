Disney Speedstorm Announces Full Release Date

Disney Speedstorm was released into early access just a few months ago. The kart racer hit on April 18 and has built to a roster of 24 different characters from across the Disney universe. That includes everyone from Mickey Mouse and Buzz Lightyear to Jack Sparrow and Hercules. The development team at Gameloft has recently announced that Disney Speedstorm will soon launch its full release as it's coming to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 28. Alongside the release date, Gameloft has announced that the game will be embracing a free-to-play mode, though interested players can still buy a Founder's Pack until late September.

The move to free-to-play is an expected one. In fact, we've known this was coming for a long time, but it will be very important for the health of Speedstorm moving forward. The reason for this is that Speedstorm launched to middling critical reviews and lukewarm sales. As Gameloft itself says, this move "will also allow for more players to share in a fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience." Essentially, the game is lacking players and this change will hopefully bring them in.

If that does happen, Disney Speedstorm could find new life. As mentioned, you can still buy in with the different Founder's Packs, though remember that these will go away after September 28. They're all currently on sale, so if you want early access and some extra goodies, now is a great time to hop in. Each pass contains a certain number of Credits and Tokens, along with different racers already unlocked, giving you access to specific characters much sooner than if you just wait to unlock them when it launches. Every tier of the pass is on sale for 20-30%, though it's not immediately clear if they'll be on sale until they go away or if the sale will end before September.

Regardless, you don't need to buy the packs unless you just can't wait. Disney Speedstorm will fully launch on September 28 as a free-to-play game. Gameloft hasn't announced if it'll be launching new content alongside the full release, but we wouldn't be surprised if a few new characters hit the game in September to celebrate.