Disney Speedstorm Reveals Surprising New Racer

Disney Speedstorm has already revealed a number of iconic characters that will be playable, and developer Gameloft has now pulled back the curtain on a surprising new addition: Figment! The Epcot icon is not often seen outside of Disney parks, making him one of the more intriguing racers to join the game. Gameloft has revealed that the racer will arrive in the game's first season, and more new racers will be added to the game with each season. As with the rest of the game's racers, Figment has gotten a bit of a redesign thanks to a sleek racing suit!

A trailer for the game showcasing Figment can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Up next at the Disney Speedstorm starting line is... Figment! With a spark of imagination, Figment is ready to race in Season 1!



Thanks to everyone who helped unlock this reveal by reaching our first #CommunityChallenge wishlist goal! pic.twitter.com/5PSGbwxWTw — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) April 12, 2023

Like Gameloft's Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Speedstorm will be a free-to-play game. However, it will start in early access, and players will have to purchase one of three different founder's pack options to play. The packs have been priced between $29.99 and $69.99. The different tiers determine things like the amount of in-game currency the player starts with, and which racers are available at the start. Early access is set to begin on April 18th, so players won't have to wait much longer to experience the game for themselves!

For those unfamiliar with Disney Speedstorm, the racing game will feature characters and locations from various Disney and Pixar properties. In addition to Figment, several other fan favorite characters have been revealed thus far, including Mickey, Donald, Jack Sparrow, Mulan, and Hercules. It remains to be seen how Disney fans will feel about the game, but Gameloft has found a lot of success with Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it's possible history could repeat itself with Speedstorm. The developer clearly has a lot of passion for the Disney brand, and seems to have gained the company's trust based on the properties Gameloft has been entrusted with. Hopefully we'll see a lot more interesting characters added to Disney Speedstorm in subsequent seasons!

Are you looking forward to Disney Speedstorm? What do you think of the addition of Figment? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!