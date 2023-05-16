Disney Speedstorm Update Nerfs Controversial Racer, Patch Notes Released

Earlier this month, Disney Speedstorm developer Gameloft revealed that it had become aware of requests to nerf racer Mike Wazowski. At the time, Gameloft stated that it had no plans to make changes to the Monsters, Inc. star, despite the fact that Wazowski was appearing "frequently in Ranked Multiplayer with a high win percentage." It seems the developer has now reversed course on that decision, as the racer was nerfed in a new hotfix that went live today. The update also includes changes to Sulley, while also offering crash fixes, stability improvements, and more. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below.

RACER BALANCING

Mike Wazowski

Normal Activation of the "Hold The Door" Unique Skill will now spawn 1 door instead of 2. Charged Activation will still spawn 2 doors.

The distance players are teleported by doors in both directions has been reduced by 10%.

Doors will now disappear after 10 seconds. (Down from 20 seconds)

Sulley

The Area of Effect (AOE) of the "Fearsome Roar" Unique Skill has been increased, making it easier to stun rival Racers.

The shape of the AOE has also been adjusted to make it easier to stun rivals.

The effect "Fearsome Roar" has on rival Racers has been changed from a long stun to a shorter stun and now has knock back.

Activating "Fearsome Roar" will now refill Sulley's Manual Boost Bar whether rival Racers have been stunned or not.

Additional Manual Boost is now received by Sulley for each rival Racer stunned by "Fearsome Roar".



FIXES

Unique Skills (Live as of May 5)

Fixed an issue causing the effects of the Charged Activation of Celia Mae's Unique Skill "Snake And Shake" to persist for the duration of a race under certain circumstances.



General (Fixes Live as of May 16)

Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes get stuck in an infinite respawn loop after falling off a grind rail on the Toon Village racetrack.

Fixed an issue causing Founder's Pack Welcome Screens from appearing every time the game is launched on PS4.

Fixed various crash instances.

Various Stability improvements.



While the update should be available on most platforms, it seems that it's not currently live on PS4. Gameloft is aware of this, and revealed on Twitter that the company is "investigating the issue and will provide an update as soon as possible." Fans are definitely going to want to see how these changes impact the game, and if they end up being for the better! Balance changes can be a tricky thing, and sometimes nerfs go too far in the opposite direction. Hopefully Gameloft found a way that makes the game more enjoyable for players!

Have you been enjoying Disney Speedstorm so far? Are you happy the company listened to the fans on this change? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!