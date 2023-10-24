Aladdin Broadway Cast Competes in New Disney Speedstorm Video

The current season of Disney Speedstorm has put a big focus on Aladdin, and to celebrate, Disney Games and Nintendo of America have released an all-new video. In the video, four members of the Broadway cast compete in the game, including Don Darryl Rivera (Iago), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Sonya Belsara (Jasmine), and Dennis Stowe (Jafar). The cast is clearly more experienced with performing than gaming, with Stowe noting that the game is “harder than doing 8 shows a week!” Despite this, the group seemed to have fun, with Belsara noting that they should have the game playable in their dressing rooms between shows.

The full video can be found in the Tweet emebedded below.

https://twitter.com/aladdin/status/1716862390166335940

One of the big highlights in Disney Speedstorm is seeing how the game takes various Disney characters and gives them racing-themed redesigns. Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and Jafar have all been added in the new season and their racing outfits feel authentic to their traditional designs, while also offering something unique that can only be experienced in the game. In the video, we can see Stowe signaling his approval for Jafar’s redesign, while Maliakel calls Aladdin’s look in the game “very handsome.” Speedstorm also offers tracks based on classic Disney movies, including an Aladdin track based on Agrabah, Mount Olympus from Hercules, and the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.

Disney Speedstorm Free-to-Play

In the video, Rivera jokes that he knows “what I’m asking for for Christmas.” Luckily for the Iago actor, Disney Speedstorm went free-to-play late last month, which means that it can be downloaded for free, though there are in-game purchases. Aladdin‘s Broadway cast can be seen playing the game on Nintendo Switch, but the game is also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Prior to September 28th, players had to purchase a Founder’s Pack in order to play, but that’s no longer the case.

Disney Speedstorm Details

For those that have never played Disney Speedstorm, it’s a racing game in a style similar to Mario Kart. While Aladdin has a big focus in the current season, the game features a number of characters spanning some of Disney’s most popular films and franchises. Since its early access back in April, the game has added iconic characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as niche favorites like Figment, Megara, and Captain Gantu. Developer Gameloft has done an impressive job honoring the legacy of Disney, even bringing in classic voice actors connected to these films. In Disney Speedstorm, fans of Aladdin can hear Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, and Jonathan Freeman reprising their roles from the animated film. Meanwhile, Genie is voiced by Jim Meskimen, who has voiced the character in several games, including Kingdom Hearts.

Have you been enjoying Disney Speedstorm? What do you think of this video featuring Aladdin‘s Broadway cast? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!